Wednesday, July 07, 2021
Dilip Kumar dies at 98, UPDATES: PM Narendra Modi remembers legend, Akshay Kumar calls him ‘the hero’

Dilip Kumar death: Social media is flooded with tributes from every corner for the legendary actor. From Bollywood to politics and sports, the entire film fraternity of India is mourning the big loss.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 7, 2021 9:00:32 am
Dilip KumarDilip Kumar was 98.(Photo: Express archive)

Thespian Dilip Kumar’s death on Wednesday has left the entire Indian film fraternity shocked and in mourning. The legendary actor who passed away at the age of 98 has left a void in cinema and a huge body of work behind, for future filmmakers and actors to learn from. Dilip Kumar, who had been facing regular health issues for months now, passed away at Mumbai’s Hinduja Hospital.

“With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago. We are from God and to Him we return,” his friend Faisal Farooqui wrote on the actor’s official Instagram account.

Popularly known as the ‘Tragedy King’ of Bollywood, Kumar was known as a method actor who was never limited to genres. In a career spanning more than five decades, the prolific legend was part of comedies, dramas, romance, and so on.

Some of his best known films include Aan, Daag, Devdas, Madhumati, Azaad, Mughal-e-Azam, Gunga Jamuna, Kranti, Karma, Ram Aur Shyam, among others.

Dilip Kumar also possessed the distinction of being the only Indian recipient of Pakistan’s highest civilian award, Nishan-e-Imtiaz.

For his contribution to cinema, Dilip Kumar was conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India’s highest award in the artform. He also received the Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian award of the country.

Along with Shah Rukh Khan, he held the record for winning the most Filmfare Awards in the Best Actor category: 8. He also won the inaugural trophy in the same category in 1954.

Here are all the wishes and obituaries pouring in for the icon.

Live Blog

Here's how celebrities are reacting to Dilip Kumar's death.

09:00 (IST)07 Jul 2021
Ajay Devgn says 'heartbroken'

Sharing a photo with the veteran actor, Ajay Devgn tweeted, "Shared many moments with the legend...some very personal, some on stage. Yet, nothing really prepared me for his passing away. An institution, a timeless actor. Heartbroken.Deepest condolences to Sairaji #DilipKumar."

08:57 (IST)07 Jul 2021
Dilip Kumar (1922-2021): A pictorial tribute to the thespian

As his fans and the entire film industry mourn the passing away of the legendary actor, we take a look back at his work and life. CLICK HERE

08:55 (IST)07 Jul 2021
'You will be missed'

Jr NTR tweeted, "Dilip Kumar Saab's contribution to the growth of Indian cinema is priceless. Rest in Peace sir. You will be missed."

08:54 (IST)07 Jul 2021
'Thank you for living a wonderful life'

Prakash Raj shared on Twitter, "A legend … an Inspiration… thank you for living a wonderful life #DilipKumar ji … RIP …"

08:54 (IST)07 Jul 2021
'Rest In Peace Legend'

Gopichandh Malineni tweeted, "Rest In Peace Legend #DilipKumar Garu 🙏🙏🙏."

08:45 (IST)07 Jul 2021
'You will be missed'

08:43 (IST)07 Jul 2021
'The end of an era'

Kubbra Sait tweeted, "The end of an era.💔 The real Khan, the real deal."

08:43 (IST)07 Jul 2021
Dilip Kumar’s BP, haemoglobin low

A senior doctor at Hinduja hospital said Dilip Kumar’s blood pressure and haemoglobin were falling. He said that he was given blood transfusion in the hospital and it was quite difficult to get blood for him as his blood group was O-negative

08:42 (IST)07 Jul 2021
PM Modi pays tribute

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared via Twitter, "Dilip Kumar Ji will be remembered as a cinematic legend. He was blessed with unparalleled brilliance, due to which audiences across generations were enthralled. His passing away is a loss to our cultural world. Condolences to his family, friends and innumerable admirers. RIP."

08:38 (IST)07 Jul 2021
'No One like you'

Manoj Bajpayee tweeted, "No One like you !!! Have a great Journey from here on Master ….सादर नमन 🙏 Rest in Peace 🙏🙏🙏."

08:36 (IST)07 Jul 2021
'RIP Dilip Kumar saab'

Ronit Roy tweeted, "Rest In Peace Yusuf Sahab/ Dilip Sahab. Will never forget the Hot brun pao and butter."

08:34 (IST)07 Jul 2021
Akshay Kumar remembers Dilip Kumar

Akshay Kumar tweeted, "To the world many others may be heroes. To us actors, he was The Hero. #DilipKumar Sir has taken an entire era of Indian cinema away with him. My thoughts and prayers are with his family. Om Shanti 🙏🏻."

08:29 (IST)07 Jul 2021
'Pioneer of method acting in india'

Kunal Kohli shared via Twitter, "Every time you see a film of his you discover something new in his performance. Legend. Institution of acting. Had the honor to interview him at his house. Impacted Indian Cinema & acting for generations. Pioneer of method acting in india #DilipKumar RIP."

08:22 (IST)07 Jul 2021
'Rest in the highest realms of glory Sir'

Nimrat Kaur posted on Twitter, "Rest in the highest realms of glory Sir….thank you for driving our cinema towards the echelons of excellence. 

08:15 (IST)07 Jul 2021
'We are from God and to Him we return'

A tweet on Dilip Kumar's official Twitter page read, "With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago.  We are from God and to Him we return.  - Faisal Farooqui."

08:15 (IST)07 Jul 2021
'The greatest'

Hansal Mehta took to Twitter to post, "The greatest. There will never be another Dilip Kumar."

08:15 (IST)07 Jul 2021
'We lost a legend'

Vir Das tweeted, "We lost a legend. Rest in peace #DilipKumar."

08:14 (IST)07 Jul 2021
Rahul Gandhi shares his condolences

Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "My heartfelt condolences to the family, friends & fans of Dilip Kumar ji. His extraordinary contribution to Indian cinema will be remembered for generations to come."

Dilip Kumar has left behind his wife and yesteryear actor Saira Banu. Born 22 years apart, they had tied the knot in 1966. The couple do not have any children.

May his soul rest in peace.

