Dilip Kumar dies at 98, UPDATES: PM Narendra Modi remembers legend, Akshay Kumar calls him ‘the hero’

Thespian Dilip Kumar’s death on Wednesday has left the entire Indian film fraternity shocked and in mourning. The legendary actor who passed away at the age of 98 has left a void in cinema and a huge body of work behind, for future filmmakers and actors to learn from. Dilip Kumar, who had been facing regular health issues for months now, passed away at Mumbai’s Hinduja Hospital.
“With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago. We are from God and to Him we return,” his friend Faisal Farooqui wrote on the actor’s official Instagram account.
Popularly known as the ‘Tragedy King’ of Bollywood, Kumar was known as a method actor who was never limited to genres. In a career spanning more than five decades, the prolific legend was part of comedies, dramas, romance, and so on.
Some of his best known films include Aan, Daag, Devdas, Madhumati, Azaad, Mughal-e-Azam, Gunga Jamuna, Kranti, Karma, Ram Aur Shyam, among others.
Dilip Kumar also possessed the distinction of being the only Indian recipient of Pakistan’s highest civilian award, Nishan-e-Imtiaz.
For his contribution to cinema, Dilip Kumar was conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India’s highest award in the artform. He also received the Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian award of the country.
Along with Shah Rukh Khan, he held the record for winning the most Filmfare Awards in the Best Actor category: 8. He also won the inaugural trophy in the same category in 1954.
Here are all the wishes and obituaries pouring in for the icon.
Sharing a photo with the veteran actor, Ajay Devgn tweeted, "Shared many moments with the legend...some very personal, some on stage. Yet, nothing really prepared me for his passing away. An institution, a timeless actor. Heartbroken.Deepest condolences to Sairaji #DilipKumar."
As his fans and the entire film industry mourn the passing away of the legendary actor, we take a look back at his work and life.
Jr NTR tweeted, "Dilip Kumar Saab's contribution to the growth of Indian cinema is priceless. Rest in Peace sir. You will be missed."
Prakash Raj shared on Twitter, "A legend … an Inspiration… thank you for living a wonderful life #DilipKumar ji … RIP …"
Gopichandh Malineni tweeted, "Rest In Peace Legend #DilipKumar Garu 🙏🙏🙏."
Kubbra Sait tweeted, "The end of an era.💔 The real Khan, the real deal."
A senior doctor at Hinduja hospital said Dilip Kumar’s blood pressure and haemoglobin were falling. He said that he was given blood transfusion in the hospital and it was quite difficult to get blood for him as his blood group was O-negative
Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared via Twitter, "Dilip Kumar Ji will be remembered as a cinematic legend. He was blessed with unparalleled brilliance, due to which audiences across generations were enthralled. His passing away is a loss to our cultural world. Condolences to his family, friends and innumerable admirers. RIP."
Manoj Bajpayee tweeted, "No One like you !!! Have a great Journey from here on Master ….सादर नमन 🙏 Rest in Peace 🙏🙏🙏."
Ronit Roy tweeted, "Rest In Peace Yusuf Sahab/ Dilip Sahab. Will never forget the Hot brun pao and butter."
Akshay Kumar tweeted, "To the world many others may be heroes. To us actors, he was The Hero. #DilipKumar Sir has taken an entire era of Indian cinema away with him. My thoughts and prayers are with his family. Om Shanti 🙏🏻."
Kunal Kohli shared via Twitter, "Every time you see a film of his you discover something new in his performance. Legend. Institution of acting. Had the honor to interview him at his house. Impacted Indian Cinema & acting for generations. Pioneer of method acting in india #DilipKumar RIP."
Nimrat Kaur posted on Twitter, "Rest in the highest realms of glory Sir….thank you for driving our cinema towards the echelons of excellence.
A tweet on Dilip Kumar's official Twitter page read, "With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago. We are from God and to Him we return. - Faisal Farooqui."
Hansal Mehta took to Twitter to post, "The greatest. There will never be another Dilip Kumar."
Vir Das tweeted, "We lost a legend. Rest in peace #DilipKumar."
Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "My heartfelt condolences to the family, friends & fans of Dilip Kumar ji. His extraordinary contribution to Indian cinema will be remembered for generations to come."