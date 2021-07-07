Dharmendra, Jeetendra, Poonam Dhillon remember Dilip Kumar: ‘He showed us the way, how it’s done’

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar passed away on Wednesday, leaving the film fraternity and his legion of fans mourning. Tributes have been pouring in for the actor, including Bollywood veterans Jeetendra Kapoor, Dharmendra, and Poonam Dhillon.

Jeetendra said that Dilip Kumar ‘showed the way’ and was an inspiration. He said, “What can I say about this legend, Dilip Kumar Sahab, who showed us the way, who showed us how it’s done, with so much grace and élan. He has been an inspiration to people like me who have aspired to be like him in every possible way.”

Apart from the impact of his films, Jeetendra also remembered his compassionate nature. “His love and warmth is unmatched and there will never be another like him. He was not just a genius on screen, but also a great friend and a gem of a person. His contribution to cinema and our lives is huge. I will miss him dearly. May he rest in peace. Condolences to the entire family and Saira ji.”

Poonam Dhillon remembered how humble and ‘unassuming’ Dilip Kumar was, despite his superstardom. “My memories of him are of the most classy, gentle genial man who wore his superstardom and accolades so lightly, and unassumingly. Always approachable, had a warm word for everyone. His command over language and eloquence was unique.”

She added that it was always ‘sheer pleasure’ and an ‘unparalleled experience’ to watch his films, be it the universal favourite Mughal-e-Azam, Naya Daur or Ganga Jamuna. “I loved him in Leader, Gopi, Shakti, Ram Aur Shyam, Karma and many more. Though he was crowned the ‘Tragedy King,’ I loved the way he performed songs and comedy scenes. He was truly an inspiration for 2-3 generations of actors and a textbook in acting. He will remain a legend and an honoured chapter of Indian film industry.”

Dharmendra found it difficult to express his grief in words. He told the media outside Dilip Kumar’s house, “It is a very sad day today, we lost Dilip sahab, I can’t say anything. He was not my friend, he was my brother.”