Dilip Kumar’s brother Ehsan Khan dies of Covid-related complications

Ehsan Khan, younger brother of veteran Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar, passed away on Wednesday evening in Mumbai due to coronavirus-related complications. He was 92.

Lilavati Hospital’s Dr Jalil Parkar said, “He passed away around half an hour back. He was covid positive. He had heart disease, hypertension and Alzheimer’s disease.”

On August 21, Dilip Kumar’s brother Aslam khan had succumbed to Covid-19 in Lilavati hospital. The brothers were admitted to the hospital after they complained of breathlessness and their oxygen saturation level dipped. They later tested positive for coronavirus.

In April, Dilip Kumar had confirmed that he was self-isolating at his home and was being looked after by his wife Saira Banu. He had retweeted a tweet that read, “Dilip Sahab – @TheDilipKumar – is fine. He’s resting at home, locked down, under self-isolation, being looked after by his loving and devoted wife #SairaBanu Thank you everybody for the prayers and wishes.”

