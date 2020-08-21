Dilip Kumar’s brother Aslam Khan dies of COVD-19 related complications

Dilip Kumar's (in photo) brother Aslam Khan passed away on Friday. (Photo: Dilip Kumar/Twitter)

Aslam Khan, younger brother of veteran Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar, passed away on Friday morning in Mumbai due to coronavirus-related complications, Lilavati Hospital said in a statement.

The statement reads, “Aslam Khan, younger brother of Dilip Kumar, passed away early morning in Lilavati hospital under Dr Jalil Parkar due to covid19 with diabetes, hypertension and ischaemic heart disease.”

Dilip Kumar’s spokesperson Faisal Farooqui confirmed the news on Twitter.

.@TheDilipKumar Dilip Saab’s youngest brother, Aslam Khan, passed away this morning at Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai. We are from God and to Him we return. — faisalMouthshut (@FAISALmouthshut) August 21, 2020

Dilip Kumar’s brothers Eshan and Aslam Khan were admitted to Lilavati hospital last Saturday after testing positive for coronavirus.

In April, Dilip Kumar had confirmed that he was self-isolating in his home and was being looked after by his wife Saira Banu. He had retweeted a tweet that read, “Dilip Sahab – @TheDilipKumar – is fine. He’s resting at home, locked down, under self-isolation, being looked after by his loving and devoted wife #SairaBanu Thank you everybody for the prayers and wishes.”

