Dilip Kumar is stable after being hospitalised for breathlessness

Dilip Kumar was admitted to Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital last month too. (Express archive photo by Prakash Yeram)

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar, who was hospitalised Sunday after he complained of breathlessness, is stable and not in the ICU, his doctor Jalil Parkar confirmed with indianexpress.com.

Dilip Kumar’s wife and yesteryear actor Saira Banu had earlier in the day, confirmed with us that he was admitted to Hinduja hospital. Saira Banu told indianexpress.com, “After experiencing breathlessness, we took Dilip sahab to the hospital in Khar Road at 8.30 am. Doctors are treating him and we have got a few tests done, we are awaiting reports. Please pray for him that he feels better and we can take him home quickly.”

Later, a tweet was issued from Dilip Kumar’s official handle. It read, “Dilip Sahab has been admitted to non-Covid PD Hinduja Hospital Khar for routine tests and investigations. He’s had episodes of breathlessness. A team of healthcare workers led by Dr. Nitin Gokhale is attending to him. Please keep Sahab in your prayers and please stay safe.”

Dilip Sahab has been admitted to non-Covid PD Hinduja Hospital Khar for routine tests and investigations. He’s had episodes of breathlessness. A team of healthcare workers led by Dr. Nitin Gokhale is attending to him. Please keep Sahab in your prayers and please stay safe. — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) June 6, 2021

Politician Sharad Pawar said he visited Dilip Kumar to check on him. He wrote in a tweet, “Visited legendary actor Shri Dilip Kumarji at Khar Hinduja Hospital today to check on his health and treatment, with the veteren actress Smt Saira Banu. I wish Shri Dilip Kumarji a speedy recovery and good health!”

The 98-year-old actor was also hospitalised last month and was discharged later. He spent two days at Mumbai’s Hinduja Hospital after a few of his health indicators were not fine.

Dilip Kumar, whose real name is Mohammed Yusuf Khan, is considered one of the best actors in Indian cinema. He was last seen in the 1998 film Qila.