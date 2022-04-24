Johny Lever to ‘Jethalal’ Dilip Joshi, celebs attend wedding reception of Rakesh Bedi’s daughter, fans say ‘blast from the past’

Veteran actor Rakesh Bedi hosted a wedding reception of his daughter Ridhima. The reception was held in Mumbai, which was attended by Rakesh’s close friends from the industry. The Shrimaan Shrimati actor was seen posing with the newlyweds. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Dilip Joshi and producer Asit Kumarr Modi were also seen at the event.

Apart from Dilip, the event saw Johny Lever, Ramesh Sippy, Avtar Gill, Guddi Maruti, Rajesh Puri, Gopi Bhalla and Mukesh Rishi in attendance. Johny marked his attendance at the wedding reception with his daughter Jamie Lever.

Ramesh Sippy with Kiran Juneja. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Ramesh Sippy with Kiran Juneja. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Rakesh Bedi with David Dhawan. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Rakesh Bedi with David Dhawan. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Rakesh Bedi posed for a picture with Ramesh Sippy, David Dhawan and Kiran Juneja. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Rakesh Bedi posed for a picture with Ramesh Sippy, David Dhawan and Kiran Juneja. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Rakesh Bedi with his family. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Rakesh Bedi with his family. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Dilip Joshi and Asit Modi at the wedding reception. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Dilip Joshi and Asit Modi at the wedding reception. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

A video from the wedding reception has grabbed the audience’s attention. The video shows Johny Lever, Avtar Gill and others posing for photos. After the photos are clicked, all of them start grooving to the music playing at the venue. As soon as the video went viral, fans dropped comments. “So much talent in one frame,” a comment read. “Johny Lever literally the most adorable person ever,” another user said. Zafar Supari and Gopi Bhalla’s fans also reacted to their presence at Rakesh Bedi’s daughter’s wedding reception.

“They are not just actors, they are memories,” a fan wrote on the video, while another mentioned how all the artistes “brought so much laughter into our lives.” Many of their well-wishers expressed how the legends have contributed to the film industry’s growth.

A fan page also shared a video of Dilip posing with Rakesh Bedi’s family, which made their followers recall how they were part of Hum Sab Ek Hai series. “Two legends together in one frame,” a comment read.