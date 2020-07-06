Dil Bechara was my brother Sushant Singh Rajput’s dream: Mukesh Chhabra

Mukesh Chhabra has penned an emotional note, remembering Sushant Singh Rajput, whom he directed in Dil Bechara. Mukesh Chhabra has penned an emotional note, remembering Sushant Singh Rajput, whom he directed in Dil Bechara.

Casting director-turned-director Mukesh Chhabra today unveiled the trailer of his Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer Dil Bechara, and appealed to the audience to watch the film and celebrate the life of the late actor, who was like a brother to him.

Dil Bechara, an adaptation of John Green’s novel The Fault in Our Stars, is Sushant’s swansong. The actor died by suicide on June 14. The romantic film, also featuring Sanjana Sanghi in the lead role, marks Mukesh’s debut as a director.

Mukesh Chhabra took to Twitter and said that Sushant will reside in him till his last breath.

“Presenting to you our dream and the dream of my brother Sushant, who will live on in me till my last breath. The trailer of my debut film #DilBechara. So much has changed in my life these past years and I will always cherish every single moment. Putting the trailer out there in your hands and in your hearts. It’s over to you now,” reads the note.

Bypassing a theatrical release, Dil Bechara will premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar on July 24, and will also be available to non-subscribers. Mukesh, in his note, requested the audience to watch the romantic drama in large numbers to honour the memory of Sushant Singh Rajput.

“For every single one of you to watch from your home as many times as you like, I’m glad it’s free for everyone, without any subscription, so every single person in India can watch it. So many mixed emotions. I urge you to watch it with your family, friends, girlfriend, boyfriend, loved ones. For you to celebrate a life that lived and will forever be in our hearts,” the director concluded.

Dil Bechara also features Swastika Mukherjee and has music by AR Rahman. The film has been produced by Fox Star Studios.

