Team Dil Bechara pays musical tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput

The team of Dil Bechara got together on Wednesday for a musical tribute to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The album, composed by AR Rahman, consists of tracks that are hopeful but also carry a sense of melancholy.

The musical tribute opened with AR Rahman acknowledging that the nine tracks he composed for the film “have a whole new meaning today, a whole new life.” He added, “These songs are dedicated to the loving memory of Sushant Singh Rajput.”

Rahman and his team went on to perform Dil Bechara’s title track. The next track was “Maskhari”, performed by Sunidhi Chauhan and Hriday Gattani. In the video, Sunidhi remarked that the song is a mix of real-life and reel-life Sushant.

Soon after this, we saw Mohit Chauhan and Shreya Ghoshal performing “Taare Ginn.” The tribute also featured “Khulke Jeene Ka” by Arijit Singh and Shashaa Tirupati. The last track of the tribute was “Main Tumhara”, performed by Jonita Gandhi and Hriday Gattani.

The tribute ended with lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya as he recited a few lines in Sushant Singh Rajput’s memory.

Dil Bechara, also starring Sanjana Sanghi, releases on July 24 on Disney+ Hotstar.

