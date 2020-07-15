Dil Bechara song Taare Ginn: Sushant and Sanjana are lovestruck in this romantic ballad

Taare Ginn is composed by AR Rahman. Taare Ginn is composed by AR Rahman.

“Taare Ginn”, the second song of Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi starrer Dil Bechara, is out. Composed by AR Rahman, the song has been sung by Mohit Chauhan and Shreya Ghoshal. The lyrics have been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

The video of the song will surely bring a smile on your face as it beautifully captures the emotions of first love. Keeping in sync with the lyrics, the video has Sushant Singh Rajput’s Manny playing the lovestruck guy who is completely in awe of Sanjana Sanghi’s Kizzie. The video has them going on their prom night as Manny gets a chance to be her dream date.

Watch the video of Taare Ginn here:

“Taare Ginn” is a soft and emotional love ballad that has a lingering effect on the listener. The music has a certain magical quality that makes you feel hopeful and leaves you in a pensive mood.

Earlier, the title track of the film was released, and it had Sushant Singh Rajput taking the stage with his effortless dance moves. That was the last song that Sushant filmed for.

Dil Bechara is the last film of Sushant Singh Rajput, who passed away on June 14. The film, directed by Mukesh Chhabra, also stars Sanjana Sanghi, Swastika Mukherjee, Sahil Vaid and Saif Ali Khan.

Dil Bechara starts streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from July 24.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd