AR Rahman song Dil Bechara: An ode to Sushant Singh Rajput’s charming screen presence

Dil Bechara is composed by AR Rahman. Dil Bechara is composed by AR Rahman.

The video of the song Dil Bechara, featuring Sushant Singh Rajput, is out. This was the last song filmed on the late actor and watching him in this lively avatar will certainly stir up some emotions.

The music video celebrates Sushant Singh Rajput as we see him dancing with much confidence during a college function.

Sung and composed by AR Rahman, the lyrics of “Dil Bechara” are written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The song has the signature Rahman appeal.

Watch the video of Dil Bechara here:

“Dil Bechara” talks about Sushant Singh Rajput’s character Manny being stuck in the friendzone with Sanjana Sanghi’s character Kizzie. We saw bits of this story in the film’s trailer as well.

In an earlier statement, choreographer Farah Khan had revealed that Sushant managed to pull off the song in one shot, just as she had imagined. His effortless dancing definitely adds to the appeal of this song.

Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, Dil Bechara, starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi, will release digitally on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd