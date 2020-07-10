scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 10, 2020
COVID19

AR Rahman song Dil Bechara: An ode to Sushant Singh Rajput’s charming screen presence

Dil Bechara song: The title track of Dil Bechara, featuring Sushant Singh Rajput, is crooned by Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman.

Written by Sampada Sharma | New Delhi | Updated: July 10, 2020 12:22:04 pm
Dil Bechara song Dil Bechara is composed by AR Rahman.

The video of the song Dil Bechara, featuring Sushant Singh Rajput, is out. This was the last song filmed on the late actor and watching him in this lively avatar will certainly stir up some emotions.

The music video celebrates Sushant Singh Rajput as we see him dancing with much confidence during a college function.

Sung and composed by AR Rahman, the lyrics of “Dil Bechara” are written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The song has the signature Rahman appeal.

Watch the video of Dil Bechara here:

“Dil Bechara” talks about Sushant Singh Rajput’s character Manny being stuck in the friendzone with Sanjana Sanghi’s character Kizzie. We saw bits of this story in the film’s trailer as well.

In an earlier statement, choreographer Farah Khan had revealed that Sushant managed to pull off the song in one shot, just as she had imagined. His effortless dancing definitely adds to the appeal of this song.

Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, Dil Bechara, starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi, will release digitally on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

actor jadeep dead
Jagdeep dies at 81: A pictorial tribute to ‘Soorma Bhopali’

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jul 10: Latest News

Advertisement