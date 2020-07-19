Khulke Jeene Ka: Arijit Singh, Shashaa Tirupati song will instantly lift your mood

Dil Bechara song “Khulke Jeene Ka” is written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Dil Bechara song “Khulke Jeene Ka” is written by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

The makers of Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi starrer Dil Bechara on Sunday released the uplifting number, “Khulke Jeene Ka”. Composed by AR Rahman, the song has been sung by Arijit Singh and Shashaa Tirupati.

Talking about “Khulke Jeene Ka”, Dil Bechara director Mukesh Chhabra said, “This song is an integral part of the film and is shot all over Paris. The song is about the joy of living.”

He added, “There are so many memories from the shoot. All the fun we had. We foodies were in a city famous for its cuisine and we experimented with all kinds of food. Sushant who loved pasta tried all the best pasta in the city. After packup, we would go hunting for the best meals.”

Earlier, two songs from the film – “Taare Ginn” and “Dil Bechara” — were released. While the title song was crooned by AR Rahman, Shreya Ghoshal and Mohit Chauhan sung “Taare Ginn”.

Dil Bechara is a Hindi film adaptation of John Green’s novel The Fault in Our Stars. The movie also stars Swastika Mukherjee, Sahil Vaid and Saif Ali Khan. It will release digitally on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24.

