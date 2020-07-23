Dil Bechara: When and where to watch Sushant Singh Rajput starrer

Dil Bechara stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi in the lead role. Dil Bechara stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi in the lead role.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara is just a day away from its release. Helmed by casting director turned director Mukesh Chhabra, the movie also stars Sanjana Sanghi, Swastika Mukherjee, Saif Ali Khan and Jaaved Jaaferi.

The film is an adaptation of John Green’s best-seller Fault in Our Stars. A Hollywood film with the same name was helmed by Josh Boone, and starred Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort.

Dil Bechara follows the story of cancer patient Kizzie (Sanjana Sanghi) who meets cancer survivor Manny (Sushant Singh Rajput) at a support group. Manny changes Kizzie’s life for the better and fulfils her dreams. The film’s trailer has been well received, and cinephiles are excited to watch the story unfold on their screens.

Music composer AR Rahman has composed soothing yet melancholic music for Dil Bechara. Songs like “Maskhari”, “Main Tumhara”, “Taare Ginn” and the title track “Dil Bechara” are topping the charts. Recently, the team of the movie got together and paid a musical tribute to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Wondering when and where to watch Dil Bechara?

Dil Bechara will start streaming on July 24. The film will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar in India and on Hotstar in USA, UK and Canada for subscribers and non-subscribers at 7:30 pm.

Announcing the film’s release time, Mukesh Chhabra wrote on Instagram, “We want to make this even more special for everyone. Lock the date and time. Let’s all watch it together, the premiere of the film, same time, different places (your homes) but as one audience in whole. This one for #SushantSinghRajput ❤️”

