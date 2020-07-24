Dil Bechara release LIVE UPDATES: Less than an hour for Sushant Singh Rajput film

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi starrer Dil Bechara is releasing today at 7:30 pm on Disney Plus Hotstar. The film marks the directorial debut of casting director Mukesh Chhabra. It is based on novelist John Green’s bestseller The Fault in Our Stars. The book was adapted into a 2014 Hollywood movie of the same name and featured Ansel Elgort and Shailene Woodley in the lead roles. The main plot of Dil Bechara revolves around two characters, Kizie and Manny. While Kizie has thyroid cancer, Manny had osteosarcoma. The journey that they take together as they help each evolve and embrace life’s imperfections is the driving force of the narrative.
Recently, the female lead of the film, Sanjana Sanghi spoke about her experience of making the movie with Sushant Singh Rajput and Mukesh Chhabra to indianexpress.com. The actor said, “We are in the process of releasing songs or BTS every day, and it’s like revisiting all those moments once again. Sushant and I shared a very special bond. We connected on so many things – academia, dance and food. There was just no end to our conversations. Since Dil Bechara is from Kizie’s perspective, I was shooting every day, while he had a breather here and there. I remember as soon as I would finish, I would call him and we would either be just listening to Taare Ginn or discussing Yuval’s (Yuval Noah Harari) books.”
Sanjana also talked about her character in Dil Bechara and how much she relates to Kizie. She said, “Every best friend or people close to me have been messaging me how I react just like her. Not just me but even Sushant, there is going to be a lot of us in these characters. And I think that is why we were chosen because the director wanted me to bring something to the table. However, I wish I was Kizie. She is far more lovable and spunky than I am.”
Sunil Grover seems to be excited to watch Dil Bechara as he tweeted, "In 1 hour 28 minutes #dilbechara ♥️"
Gauahar Khan wished Mukesh Chhabra on the release day of his film Dil Bechara. She wrote on Twitter, "Good luck @CastingChhabra ! May the light shine on #DilBechara from the skies above! #SushantSinghRajput🙏🏻"
Imtiaz Ali is looking forward to watching Sanjana Sanghi's performance in Dil Bechara. He shared a photo of the actor from his film Rockstar and shared, "little Mandy from Rockstar is a big girl now!!! looking fwd..."
Sharing the release time of Dil Bechara and wishing for Sushant Singh Rajput to be alive, Arjun Bijlani shared a video of him with the late actor. Along with it, he wrote, "dilbechara today at 730pm disneyplushotstarvip castingchhabra @shashankkhaitan..@itsSSR kaash ....... "
Esha Deol wrote on Twitter that she misses Sushant Singh Rajput and urged people to watch Dil Bechara. "To all you @sushantsinghrajput fans like me let’s watch this together! He was one of a kind, a golden boy and a true soul whenever we met I always thought” what a wonderful guy with the most captivating eyes and infectious smile“we all miss him and wish he was still here," she tweeted.
Rhea Chakraborty got emotional remembering Sushant Singh Rajput. Sharing a photo of Sushant, she wrote on Instagram, “It will take every ounce of strength in me to watch you 💔 You are here with me, I know you are ….I will celebrate you and your love. I know you will be watching this with us ❤️”
TV producer Vikas Guppta wrote a long note ahead of the release of Dil Bechara. He wrote on Instagram, "सभी को होगा आज काम ख़ूब सारा । लेकिन आज पूरा India देगा एक दूसरे को sahara । bhai sushant था हम सबका प्यारा , आज मिलकर देखेंगे उसकी picture #dilbechara और याद करेंगे कितना अच्छा था #Sushu हमारा । पता नहीं क्यों वो इस ज़िंदगी से हारा या फिर किसी ने था उसे मारा । चाहते हैं CBI लाए सामने सच सारा यही है आज की India का नारा वो baccha था बहुत प्यारा @sushantsinghrajput हमारा । Please watch #DilBachara 7.30 pm today on @disneyplushotstar and remember a life went too soon. He was killed, not necessarily physically but he was. I hope CBI is able to clarify cause he wasn’t someone who would give up, those who truly knew him would know that but He did reach the state where he couldn’t protect himself. The pressure, expectations everything lead him to be alone. In a state if another human being killed him or loneliness, they could do that cause there was no one to protect him and he was too exhausted meeting his own expectations which the world made difficult for him to meet cause that’s what world does to each and everyone of US.. There is too little and too many who want that little. We all let him be alone. Remember that. If you CARE, be THERE but yes it’s Important to know who hit him when he was at his lowest. Emotionally or physically that led him to leave this world #VikasGupta #Lostsouls #sushantsinghrajput For the ones who dont understand Hindi हिंदी Sabhi Ko Hoga Kaam Khoob Saara, Lekin Aaj India Dega Ek Doosre Ko Sahaara. Bhai Sushant tha Hum Sabka Pyaara, Aaj Dekhni Jo Hai Uski picture #dilbechaara Aur Yaad Karenge Kitna Acha tha #Sushu Humara. Pata Nahi Kyon woh Is Zindagi Se Haara Ya Phir Tha Kisi Ne Usse Mara. Chahat hai ki CBI Le kar Aaya Saamne Sach Saara,Yahi Hai Poori India Ka Naara. Woh Bacha tha Bahot Pyaara #SushantSinghRajput Humara #VikasGupta."
The official Twitter handle of Fox Star Hindi called out everyone to watch #DilBechara together.
Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha wished the team of Dil Bechara ahead of the release. He tweeted, "May, 'Dil Bechara' spread love and positivity today 7:30PM. Sending Love and wishes and prayers to the team that made it. @CastingChhabra #SushanthSinghRajput"
Preity Zinta wrote on Twitter, "All the best @CastingChhabra @sanjanasanghi96 @DisneyplusHSVIP and the entire team for #DilBechara. Will miss you Sushant. Cannot wait to see it. #SushantSinghRajput #bittersweet."
Actor Kangana Ranaut told TOI, "The films Sushant could have made if tomorrow he had a production house, who will make those films now? From where will we get such a genius boy who had both scientific bent and artistic sensibility. Impossible combination. How will we get this boy now? Is it possible for these mafia people? They can't even be his toenail. He was not asking you any favour. We need variety in the film industry. We need more tolerance for different thinking people. People from different backgrounds. We need that in our film industry."
Chitrangda Singh's post for the film read, "@CastingChhabra this has been your dream and you’ve worked on this for so long so hard .. millions will watch this with a heavy heart and lots of love .. this will be more than just a film .. tonight let’s together #DilBecharaToday #SushantSingRajput."
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui tweeted, 'The time is come for all of us to pay our heart felt tribute by celebrating #SushantSinghRajput's work.'
"Best wishes to you My friend @CastingChhabra on the opening of a new chapter !!," tweeted Manoj Bajpayee.
Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan shared a post for Dil Bechara which read, "It’s like that scene in Fault in our stars; where he’s like “the cigarette is a metaphor”, plot twist: she’s like ‘bro stop with this pseudo-intellectual bullshit.’ (This doesn’t mean that ‘Dil Bechara’ won’t be awesome! SSR was always underrated as an actor, it’s weird cause people have to leave us and go very far for us to realise their worth. Make sure to watch it)."
Sanjay Gupta took to Twitter to share, "Dear @CastingChhabra we would often meet at the Fox office when you were about to begin shooting for DIL BECHARA. Your excitement & passion was infectious. And today the world will witness it. Wish he was by your side. God bless & all the best my friend."
Kamaal R Khan shared on Twitter on Thursday, "Our beloved super star #SushantSinghRajpoot’s film #DilBechara is releasing tomorrow! Let’s all watch it on first day and shower our love on him. Let’s break all the previous records. "
Bhuvan Bam's latest tweet read, "Best wishes to my dear @CastingChhabra and the entire team for #DilBechara today. #SSR legacy will go on forever."