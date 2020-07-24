scorecardresearch
Friday, July 24, 2020
COVID19
Live now

Dil Bechara movie review and release: Let’s all watch it together, says Mukesh Chhabra

Dil Bechara movie review and release live updates: Here's what celebrities, critics and fans are saying about Dil Bechara, starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjana Sanghi, Swastika Mukherjee and Saif Ali Khan.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 24, 2020 8:49:34 am
Dil Bechara Dil Bechara will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi starrer Dil Bechara is releasing today at 7:30 pm on Disney Plus Hotstar. For the uninitiated, Dil Bechara, which also marks the directorial debut of casting director Mukesh Chhabra, is based on novelist John Green’s bestseller The Fault in Our Stars. The book was adapted into a 2014 Hollywood movie of the same name and featured Ansel Elgort and Shailene Woodley in the lead roles. The main plot of Dil Bechara revolves around two characters, Kizie and Manny. While Kizie has thyroid cancer, Manny had osteosarcoma. The journey that they take together as they help each evolve and embrace life’s imperfections is the driving force of the narrative.

Recently, the female lead of the film, Sanjana Sanghi spoke about her experience of making the movie with Sushant Singh Rajput and Mukesh Chhabra to indianexpress.com. The actor said, “We are in the process of releasing songs or BTS every day, and it’s like revisiting all those moments once again. Sushant and I shared a very special bond. We connected on so many things – academia, dance and food. There was just no end to our conversations. Since Dil Bechara is from Kizie’s perspective, I was shooting every day, while he had a breather here and there. I remember as soon as I would finish, I would call him and we would either be just listening to Taare Ginn or discussing Yuval’s (Yuval Noah Harari) books.”

Sanjana also talked about her character in Dil Bechara and how much she relates to Kizie. She said, “Every best friend or people close to me have been messaging me how I react just like her. Not just me but even Sushant, there is going to be a lot of us in these characters. And I think that is why we were chosen because the director wanted me to bring something to the table. However, I wish I was Kizie. She is far more lovable and spunky than I am.”

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Dil Bechara.

08:49 (IST)24 Jul 2020
'Missing you brother'

Sushant's close friend and actor Mahesh Shetty shared the film's premiere date and time on his Instagram account and wrote along, "This one will always hold a very special place in my heart. Missing you brother."

08:36 (IST)24 Jul 2020
'Show your support'

Inside Edge actor Vivek Oberoi urged his followers to celebrate Sushant Singh Rajput's talent one last time. His tweet read, 'The STAR is gone...but his brightness will shine in our hearts forever! Let’s all together celebrate #Sushant’s exceptional talent one last time... Show your support'

08:26 (IST)24 Jul 2020
Let's all watch it together: Director Mukesh Chhabra
08:15 (IST)24 Jul 2020
Kartik Aaryan's message for Dil Bechara

Love Aaj Kal actor Kartik Aaryan asked his fans to watch Dil Bechara with him. He tweeted, "Chalo sab saath mein dekhte hain! #DilBechara Premiere 24th July on Disney+ Hotstar 7:30 PM."

While Dil Bechara is Sanjana Sanghi's first project as the solo female lead, she is no stranger to cinema. The actor has starred in Imtiaz Ali's Rockstar, and also featured in films like Fukrey Returns and Hindi Medium. On Wednesday, director Imtiaz Ali took to Instagram to wish good luck to Sanjana. Sharing a photo of himself with the actor, the filmmaker wrote, "Little Mandy from Rockstar is a big girl now!!! looking fwd..."

Earlier, in an emotional note, Dil Bechara director Mukesh Chhabra had urged fans to watch the movie upon its release, as the film was a passion project of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. "Presenting to you our dream and the dream of my brother Sushant, who will live on in me till my last breath. So much has changed in my life these past years and I will always cherish every single moment...I’m glad Dil Bechara is free for everyone, without any subscription, so every single person in India can watch it. So many mixed emotions. I urge you to watch it with your family, friends, girlfriend, boyfriend, loved ones. For you to celebrate a life that lived and will forever be in our hearts,” Mukesh wrote.

Also Read | Sanjana Sanghi: Dil Bechara is a big gift for all Sushant Singh Rajput fans

Apart from Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi, Dil Bechara stars Swastika Mukherjee and Saif Ali Khan as well. The screenplay of the movie has been penned by Shashank Khaitan and Suprotim Sengupta, while the music has been scored by AR Rahman. Fox Star Studios is bankrolling the project.

