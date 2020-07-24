Dil Bechara movie review and release: Let’s all watch it together, says Mukesh Chhabra

Dil Bechara will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar. Dil Bechara will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi starrer Dil Bechara is releasing today at 7:30 pm on Disney Plus Hotstar. For the uninitiated, Dil Bechara, which also marks the directorial debut of casting director Mukesh Chhabra, is based on novelist John Green’s bestseller The Fault in Our Stars. The book was adapted into a 2014 Hollywood movie of the same name and featured Ansel Elgort and Shailene Woodley in the lead roles. The main plot of Dil Bechara revolves around two characters, Kizie and Manny. While Kizie has thyroid cancer, Manny had osteosarcoma. The journey that they take together as they help each evolve and embrace life’s imperfections is the driving force of the narrative.

Recently, the female lead of the film, Sanjana Sanghi spoke about her experience of making the movie with Sushant Singh Rajput and Mukesh Chhabra to indianexpress.com. The actor said, “We are in the process of releasing songs or BTS every day, and it’s like revisiting all those moments once again. Sushant and I shared a very special bond. We connected on so many things – academia, dance and food. There was just no end to our conversations. Since Dil Bechara is from Kizie’s perspective, I was shooting every day, while he had a breather here and there. I remember as soon as I would finish, I would call him and we would either be just listening to Taare Ginn or discussing Yuval’s (Yuval Noah Harari) books.”

Sanjana also talked about her character in Dil Bechara and how much she relates to Kizie. She said, “Every best friend or people close to me have been messaging me how I react just like her. Not just me but even Sushant, there is going to be a lot of us in these characters. And I think that is why we were chosen because the director wanted me to bring something to the table. However, I wish I was Kizie. She is far more lovable and spunky than I am.”