Looking forward to Dil Bechara? Here’s what The Fault in Our Stars is all about

Before Dil Bechara, the Fault in Our Stars was based on the same book by John Green.

Dil Bechara, starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi, releases digitally on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24. The film is the last screen outing of Sushant, who passed away on June 14.

Dil Bechara is based on the book The Fault in Our Stars by John Green. The book was earlier adapted into a Hollywood movie of the same name in 2014. It starred Ansel Elgort and Shailene Woodley.

Dil Bechara is Sushant Singh Rajput's last movie.

What is The Fault in Our Stars all about?

The film follows Hazel (Woodley), a teenager who has thyroid cancer that is starting to spread. Her life changes when she meets Gus (Elgort), who had bone cancer but is now in remission.

They share each other’s favourite books to read, but Gus finds it hard to accept that Hazel’s favourite book ends in the middle of a sentence. The two travel to Amsterdam to meet the book’s author Peter Van Houten (Willem Dafoe), but the meeting goes awry.

Hazel and Gus fall in love amid Hazel’s deteriorating health. Unfortunately, Gus’ cancer returns too. In one of the most emotional scenes of the film, Gus arranges his pre-funeral with Hazel and his best friend in attendance, so he can hear what they would say upon his death. Eight days later, he dies.

After his death, Hazel finds Van Houten at his funeral as he gives her an eulogy that Gus had made him write. The film ends with Hazel looking up at the stars as she thinks of Gus.

Who is playing whom in the Hindi film Dil Bechara?

Sushant Singh Rajput is playing the role of Manny, which is based on Gus, played by Ansel Elgort. Newcomer Sanjana Sangh plays Kizzie, which is inspired by Hazel, played by Shailene Woodley. The role of Peter Van Houten, played by Willem Dafoe, has been reportedly played by Saif Ali Khan in the film.

Dil Bechara releases on July 24.

Dil Bechara has been directed by Mukesh Chhabra with a screenplay by Shashank Khaitan and Suprotim Sengupta.

