Dil Bechara actor Swastika Mukherjee: Speak up and expose cyberbullies

Swastika Mukherjee shared how she got many death and rape threats after a fake media report. Swastika Mukherjee shared how she got many death and rape threats after a fake media report.

Dil Bechara actor Swastika Mukherjee on Friday raised her voice against cyberbullying after getting rape and acid attack threats.

In her latest Instagram post, Mukherjee, last seen in Amazon Prime Video’s Pataal Lok, shared how she got many death and rape threats after a fake media report.

“On June 26, days after my co-actor in the upcoming movie Dil Bechara Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragic death, there was a media report which falsely quoted me as saying that suicides are now in fashion. Following this, there were fierce online attacks on me, including rape and death threats,” Mukherjee wrote.

The actor informed that the person behind the fake article has been arrested by the Kolkata Cyber Crime department. Also, the person who sent her “acid attack and rape threats based on this fake news has been arrested. Both of them have surrendered in court.”

Swastika Mukherjee shared this note on Instagram. Swastika Mukherjee shared this note on Instagram.

Further in her post, Swastika Mukherjee requested people not to silently take the abuses and death threats on social media and speak up against cyberbullies. She also mentioned that these cyber attacks “can sometimes snowball into real threats. and cause a great deal of mental agony and harm to the individuals and their families.”

She added, “Cyber-bullying is not acceptable. If it is happening with you, please speak up and expose the cyber-bullies. The police and other law enforcement agencies will help you to the best of their abilities.”

The 39-year-old actor expressed her gratitude towards the Kolkata Cyber Crime department and everyone who helped her in the matter.

Swastika Mukherjee’s post comes a day after Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty called out people who abused and threatened her on Instagram.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd