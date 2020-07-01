Dil Bechara actor Sanjana Sanghi bids adieu to Mumbai

Dil Bechara actor Sanjana Sanghi has left Mumbai and returned to her hometown Delhi. The actor shared a photo from Mumbai airport as she bid adieu to the city.
Deeply affected by the death of her Dil Bechara co-actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjana, along with the post, wrote, “Goodbye Mumbai. Met you after four months. Now I am returning to Delhi. This time, the streets of Mumbai looked unusually quiet and empty. Maybe it is because of the sadness in my heart that I felt so, or maybe you are upset too.”
She said goodbye to the city, hoping to meet soon or not as she wrote, “Milte hain? Jaldi. Ya Shayad, nahi.”
Recently, Sanjana Sanghi was interrogated by the Mumbai police in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case. The actor died by suicide in his Mumbai house on June 14.
Sanjana’s debut film Dil Bechara will have a digital release. The movie, helmed by casting director-turned-director Mukesh Chhabra, will release on Disney Plus Hotstar on July 24. It is the last time the audience will get to see Sushant Singh Rajput on their screens.
While Sushant’s fans are urging the makers to release Dil Bechara in theaters, Sanjana requested them to let the film have a digital release. She wrote on Instagram, “Let’s make this a time to celebrate a legendary life, a film? A time to give a tribute, to embrace these extremely challenging circumstances we all are in. And not a time to revolt, asking for something that in our present reality cannot be made possible.”
#DilBecharaOnAnyScreen A personal note: Aaj kal, ek alag nazariye se sab kuch dekhne ki koshish kar rahi hoon, socha aap sab ke saath bhi thodi baat kar loon. Iss samay, dard kaafi hai. Aur badhate nahi hai na? Yeh sab akele karna, mushkil kaafi hai. Apne aap ko, iss zidd se, riha kar dete hai na? In mushkilon, ko thoda asaan kar dete hai na. Let’s make this a time to celebrate a legendary life, a film? A time to give a tribute, to embrace these extremely challenging circumstances we all are in. And not a time to revolt, asking for something that in our present reality cannot be made possible. Bloockbuster banani hai, toh apke pyaar se hi ban jayegi!❤️Hamesha Box office ki zarurat toh nahi hain na? Let NOT make it about the size of the screen we get to watch this labour of love on, his last, and in my humble belief, his finest. Let’s instead make it about the size of our hearts, that we can make as big as we wish to, and fill up with as much love, joy and pride as we want. Let’s cherish it. Relish it. Celebrate it. In any and every way we can? Socha agar moral support hee dena hai, toh shayad #DilBecharaOnAnyScreen ki thaan lo? ✅ Aur #DilBecharaOnBigScreen ko abhi ke liye, bhool jao? Aur jahan rahi intezaar karne ki baat. Intezaar toh mahino se kar rahe hain, taqleefon se guzar rahe hain. Ab film dekhne ka time, aur yaadon mein beh jaane ka time, aa gaya hai. Itna pyaar hai aapke paas dene ke liye, bas unconditionally de do? Dukh bahut zyaada hai, thodi si khushi ka mauka hee de do na. 🙏 . . . #SushantSinghRajput Thank you for helping me put this together @hubhopperofficial
She added, “Let NOT make it about the size of the screen we get to watch this labour of love on, his last, and in my humble belief, his finest. Let’s instead make it about the size of our hearts, that we can make as big as we wish to, and fill up with as much love, joy and pride as we want.”
