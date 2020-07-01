Dil Bechara actor Sanjana Sanghi bids adieu to Mumbai

Sanjana Sanghi returned to Delhi on Wednesday. Sanjana Sanghi returned to Delhi on Wednesday.

Dil Bechara actor Sanjana Sanghi has left Mumbai and returned to her hometown Delhi. The actor shared a photo from Mumbai airport as she bid adieu to the city.

Deeply affected by the death of her Dil Bechara co-actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjana, along with the post, wrote, “Goodbye Mumbai. Met you after four months. Now I am returning to Delhi. This time, the streets of Mumbai looked unusually quiet and empty. Maybe it is because of the sadness in my heart that I felt so, or maybe you are upset too.”

She said goodbye to the city, hoping to meet soon or not as she wrote, “Milte hain? Jaldi. Ya Shayad, nahi.”

Recently, Sanjana Sanghi was interrogated by the Mumbai police in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case. The actor died by suicide in his Mumbai house on June 14.

Sanjana’s debut film Dil Bechara will have a digital release. The movie, helmed by casting director-turned-director Mukesh Chhabra, will release on Disney Plus Hotstar on July 24. It is the last time the audience will get to see Sushant Singh Rajput on their screens.

While Sushant’s fans are urging the makers to release Dil Bechara in theaters, Sanjana requested them to let the film have a digital release. She wrote on Instagram, “Let’s make this a time to celebrate a legendary life, a film? A time to give a tribute, to embrace these extremely challenging circumstances we all are in. And not a time to revolt, asking for something that in our present reality cannot be made possible.”

She added, “Let NOT make it about the size of the screen we get to watch this labour of love on, his last, and in my humble belief, his finest. Let’s instead make it about the size of our hearts, that we can make as big as we wish to, and fill up with as much love, joy and pride as we want.”

