Dil Bechara actor Sahil Vaid: So glad I got to work with Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara trailer released on Monday and has garnered over 43 million views until now. Not just Sushant’s fans, even the cast of the film is also overwhelmed after watching the trailer.

Actor Sahil Vaid, who plays the role of Sushant’s friend Jagadeesh Pandey (JP), was taken back to the ‘beautiful’ days when he shot for the film.

Known for his roles in movies like Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Vaid shared how Dil Bechara was “an experience full of emotions” for him.

He shared, “When I limped into the office to meet Mukesh Chhabra with a broken leg, I never thought I was walking into an experience full of emotions. Watching the trailer has somehow made me forget the whole world and has taken me back to those beautiful days we spent in Jamshedpur. Memories that I will cherish for as long as I live and love.”

Sahil Vaid, who shared screen space with Sushant Singh Rajput for the first time in Dil Bechara, is happy to have worked with him. “I am so glad I got to work with Sushant. Why glad is a very personal feeling,” the actor said.

Dil Bechara, the debut directorial of casting director Mukesh Chhabra, is an adaptation of John Green’s 2012 bestseller Fault In Our Stars. The official description of the movie reads, “Dil Bechara is a story of Kizie and Manny, two ordinary people with an extraordinary love story. Both have a tragic twist to their lives. That was the start of exploring a funny, thrilling and tragic business of being alive and in love.”

Apart from Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjana Sanghi and Sahil Vaid, the film also stars Swastika Mukherjee, Saswata Chatterjee, Saif Ali Khan and Javed Jafferi among others. It is slated to release on Disney Plus Hotstar on July 24.

