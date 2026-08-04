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‘Surpassing old Ramayan is a huge task’: Ameesha Patel reacts to Ramayana trailer
Actor Ameesha Patel recently reacted to the trailer of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. She also spoke about Ranbir Kapoor's casting as Lord Ram.
Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana has been making headlines ever since its trailer was released on July 24. While the film has generated significant buzz, the casting of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi as Sita has also drawn criticism from a section of social media users. Amid the ongoing debate, actor Ameesha Patel has reacted to the promo and shared her views on the makers’ casting choices.
While interacting with the paparazzi outside a dubbing studio in Juhu, Mumbai, Ameesha said she had watched the trailer of Ramayana and added, “Acha laga… I hope acha jaaye, kyuki yeh humari ek etihaasik kahani hai… mythological epic hai… bachpan se hum log Ramanand Sagar ji ki ‘Ramayan’ dekh rahe hai… Toh woh benchmark ek humare dimag me hai… So I hope… Wishing the team all the best (It looked good. I hope the film does well because it’s a historical story for us… a mythological epic. We’ve all grown up watching Ramanand Sagar’s ‘Ramayan’, so that’s the benchmark we have in our minds. I hope everything goes well, and I wish the entire team all the best).”
The paps then asked Ameesha Patel about her thoughts on Ranbir Kapoor’s casting as Lord Ram in the film. “Mujhe lagta hai har ek ne apna kirdar ache tarike se kiya hai, and abhi film dekhna baaki hai, toh film dekh ke pata chalega ki kaise dikhenge… Bohot mushkil hai sabke liye yeh kirdar, you know… Purane ‘Ramayan’ ko beat karna… Ek task hai…Everyone has worked very hard… So I wish them well (I think everyone has played their respective characters well. We still have to watch the film, so only after seeing it will we know how everything comes together on screen. These roles are very challenging for everyone, you know. Surpassing the old Ramayan is a huge task. Everyone has worked very hard, so I wish them all the very best),” the actor replied.
ALSO READ | Ranbir Kapoor says Ramayana Part 2 is already 50% shot: ‘You need a 10-part film’
Ramanand Sagar’s grandson criticises Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana casting
Late filmmaker Ramanand Sagar’s grandson Shiv Sagar recently weighed in on the casting of Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi in Ramayana. “I saw the trailer that was released yesterday, and of course, the trailer was much better than the teaser because the previous teaser they had put out had very little information. This was a longer trailer where we could see more of the characters, more of the VFX, and there was also the reveal of Ravan, who is played by Yash,” he said in a video shared by The Climax India,
However, Shiv had his doubts about Ranbir as Lord Ram. He added, “I did not really care much for some of the other actors. I felt that, typically, what we have done is always cast a fresh face for a character like Ram. Because Ranbir has a lot of baggage with him, especially after Animal, I really don’t know if he will be accepted as Ram.”
Ramayana has been helmed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash. It also stars Ravie Dubey, Sunny Deol, Lara Dutta, Vivek Oberoi, Rakul Preet Singh, and Shobana, among others. The movie’s music has been composed by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman. Ramayana: Part One is scheduled to hit the big screen during Diwali 2026, and the second part is set for a theatrical release in Diwali 2027.
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