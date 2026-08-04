‘Surpassing old Ramayan is a huge task’: Ameesha Patel reacts to Ramayana trailer

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana has been making headlines ever since its trailer was released on July 24. While the film has generated significant buzz, the casting of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi as Sita has also drawn criticism from a section of social media users. Amid the ongoing debate, actor Ameesha Patel has reacted to the promo and shared her views on the makers’ casting choices.

While interacting with the paparazzi outside a dubbing studio in Juhu, Mumbai, Ameesha said she had watched the trailer of Ramayana and added, “Acha laga… I hope acha jaaye, kyuki yeh humari ek etihaasik kahani hai… mythological epic hai… bachpan se hum log Ramanand Sagar ji ki ‘Ramayan’ dekh rahe hai… Toh woh benchmark ek humare dimag me hai… So I hope… Wishing the team all the best (It looked good. I hope the film does well because it’s a historical story for us… a mythological epic. We’ve all grown up watching Ramanand Sagar’s ‘Ramayan’, so that’s the benchmark we have in our minds. I hope everything goes well, and I wish the entire team all the best).”