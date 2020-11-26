scorecardresearch
Wednesday, November 25, 2020
Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Celebs mourn the demise of football legend

Several Indian celebrities including Abhishek Bachchan, Rahul Dev, Prithviraj, Onir, Sanjay Gupta and Ranveer Singh took to their social media handles to pay tribute to Diego Maradona.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: November 26, 2020 12:08:35 am
Maradona diesDiego Maradona was 60. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

Football legend Diego Armando Maradona passed away on Wednesday following a heart attack. This comes days after Maradona underwent a brain surgery. Several Indian celebrities including Abhishek Bachchan, Rahul Dev, Prithviraj, Onir, Sanjay Gupta and Ranveer Singh took to their social media handles to pay tribute to the former Argentina attacking midfielder and manager.

A self-proclaimed Chelsea fan, Abhishek Bachchan tweeted, “#RIPMaradona legend! #GOAT”. Sharing a video of Maradona, Rahul Dev wrote on Twitter, “The legend lives … #RIPMaradona #Forever #Maradona #D10S”.

Also Read | ‘I lost a great friend’: Pele leads tributes as the world mourns death of Diego Maradona

Sudhir Mishra posted on Twitter, “The magician has dribbled and twirled and swerved and ducked and then suddenly picked up speed but this time away from us and into the great beyond. The greatest footballer of all time! Farewell!”

Live Blog
23:51 (IST)25 Nov 2020
Vineeth Sreenivasan on Diego Maradona
23:42 (IST)25 Nov 2020
'You will live in our heart forever'

Aamir Ali took to Twitter and wrote, "The best there was, the best there will ever be.. u will live in our heart forever.. #Maradona #RipMaradona."

23:32 (IST)25 Nov 2020
'With you goes away a very important part of my childhood'

Nikhil Dwivedi tweeted, "El Pibe De Oro. With you goes away a very important part of my childhood. The unforgettable #1986WorldCup on DD & my father explaining to me patiently why suddenly it was all more important to him than even I was & how you were only next to God. #GoodByeLegend."

23:32 (IST)25 Nov 2020
'God of Football has moved on'

Boney Kapoor posted on Twitter, "God of Football has moved on. Team of #Maidaan mourns the passing away of #DiegoMaradona. Legends never die. Their legacy lives on. #ripmaradona."

23:31 (IST)25 Nov 2020
Kunal Kapoor on Diego Maradona
23:30 (IST)25 Nov 2020
Arjun Kapoor on Diego Maradona
 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

23:24 (IST)25 Nov 2020
Rahul Bose on Diego Maradona
23:24 (IST)25 Nov 2020
'Can’t believe he’s gone so soon'

Vikramaditya Motwane mentioned on Twitter, "Diego was the first football player I ever heard of. The 86 final was the first match I ever saw. He triggered what has been a lifetime of deep love and passion for the game for me. Can’t believe he’s gone so soon."

23:22 (IST)25 Nov 2020
Ranveer Singh on Diego Maradona
 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

23:21 (IST)25 Nov 2020
Nivin Pauly on Diego Maradona
23:20 (IST)25 Nov 2020
'Your game will be missed'

"I have known the game of football because of you......As a child I have always wanted to be Maradona.... but There can never be another you.....Your game will be missed..... #RIPMaradona ⚽️," Sidharth Shukla said via Twitter.

23:20 (IST)25 Nov 2020
'Another legend gone'

Onir shared on Twitter, "#maradona at 60 No more.... The madness of 2020 continue. Another legend gone... too early... too young. #maradona60"

23:17 (IST)25 Nov 2020
'A legend is gone'

Sanjay Gupta wrote on Twitter, "A LEGEND IS GONE. RIP. Thank you. There will never be another like you."

23:16 (IST)25 Nov 2020
Prithviraj on Maradona
23:15 (IST)25 Nov 2020
'Poetry on the football field'

Ehsaan Noorani posted on Twitter, "RIP #DiegoMaradona you perfected football to a fine art ... poetry on the football field."

23:15 (IST)25 Nov 2020
Nimrat Kaur on Maradona

Nimrat Kaur tweeted, "Long live the legend and his legacy... #RIPMaradona #ForeverGolden"

23:14 (IST)25 Nov 2020
Indian-origin British filmmaker Asif Kapadia had in 2019 made a documentary film titled Diego Maradona. In an interview with PTI, Kapadia had said, "In the mid-'90s, when I was a student I read a book about him. That was like the germ of the idea. This guy's life is crazy, amazing and epic. At the time, I was still making short films. But I remember thinking that it will be great if one day I could make a film on Maradona. It took 25 years."

