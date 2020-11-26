Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Celebs mourn the demise of football legend

Football legend Diego Armando Maradona passed away on Wednesday following a heart attack. This comes days after Maradona underwent a brain surgery. Several Indian celebrities including Abhishek Bachchan, Rahul Dev, Prithviraj, Onir, Sanjay Gupta and Ranveer Singh took to their social media handles to pay tribute to the former Argentina attacking midfielder and manager.
A self-proclaimed Chelsea fan, Abhishek Bachchan tweeted, “#RIPMaradona legend! #GOAT”. Sharing a video of Maradona, Rahul Dev wrote on Twitter, “The legend lives … #RIPMaradona #Forever #Maradona #D10S”.
Sudhir Mishra posted on Twitter, “The magician has dribbled and twirled and swerved and ducked and then suddenly picked up speed but this time away from us and into the great beyond. The greatest footballer of all time! Farewell!”
Aamir Ali took to Twitter and wrote, "The best there was, the best there will ever be.. u will live in our heart forever.. #Maradona #RipMaradona."
Nikhil Dwivedi tweeted, "El Pibe De Oro. With you goes away a very important part of my childhood. The unforgettable #1986WorldCup on DD & my father explaining to me patiently why suddenly it was all more important to him than even I was & how you were only next to God. #GoodByeLegend."
Boney Kapoor posted on Twitter, "God of Football has moved on. Team of #Maidaan mourns the passing away of #DiegoMaradona. Legends never die. Their legacy lives on. #ripmaradona."
Vikramaditya Motwane mentioned on Twitter, "Diego was the first football player I ever heard of. The 86 final was the first match I ever saw. He triggered what has been a lifetime of deep love and passion for the game for me. Can’t believe he’s gone so soon."
"I have known the game of football because of you......As a child I have always wanted to be Maradona.... but There can never be another you.....Your game will be missed..... #RIPMaradona ⚽️," Sidharth Shukla said via Twitter.
Onir shared on Twitter, "#maradona at 60 No more.... The madness of 2020 continue. Another legend gone... too early... too young. #maradona60"
Sanjay Gupta wrote on Twitter, "A LEGEND IS GONE. RIP. Thank you. There will never be another like you."
Ehsaan Noorani posted on Twitter, "RIP #DiegoMaradona you perfected football to a fine art ... poetry on the football field."
Nimrat Kaur tweeted, "Long live the legend and his legacy... #RIPMaradona #ForeverGolden"
