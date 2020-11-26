Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Celebs mourn the demise of football legend

Diego Maradona was 60. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

Football legend Diego Armando Maradona passed away on Wednesday following a heart attack. This comes days after Maradona underwent a brain surgery. Several Indian celebrities including Abhishek Bachchan, Rahul Dev, Prithviraj, Onir, Sanjay Gupta and Ranveer Singh took to their social media handles to pay tribute to the former Argentina attacking midfielder and manager.

A self-proclaimed Chelsea fan, Abhishek Bachchan tweeted, “#RIPMaradona legend! #GOAT”. Sharing a video of Maradona, Rahul Dev wrote on Twitter, “The legend lives … #RIPMaradona #Forever #Maradona #D10S”.

Sudhir Mishra posted on Twitter, “The magician has dribbled and twirled and swerved and ducked and then suddenly picked up speed but this time away from us and into the great beyond. The greatest footballer of all time! Farewell!”