‘Didn’t mean Govinda’: KRK replies after naming actor in legal tussle with Salman Khan

After self-styled film critic Kamaal R Khan, better known as KRK, thanked Govinda for his ‘love and support’ last month amid the legal tussle with Salman Khan, he has now said that he wasn’t referring to the film actor. His clarification came as Govinda said he has not even spoken to KRK and has no idea about his case with Salman.

Taking a U-turn, KRK wrote, “Please note Mr. Govind Arun Ahuja @govindaahuja21, I didn’t tag you because I was not talking about you. I was talking about my friend, who’s real name Govinda. So I can’t help if media people make news about you.”

KRK on May 29th had tweeted, “Govinda Bhai thank you for your love and support. I won’t disappoint you (sic).”

Responding to KRK involving him as Salman Khan filed a defamation suit, Govinda had told IANS, “I read some media reports about me backing KRK. I am not in touch with KRK for years altogether — no meetings, no phone calls, and no messages. It could be some other person by the same name as I am not being tagged in the tweet. In fact, the self-proclaimed critic had spoken and written unfit statements about me and my movies in the past.”

Govinda had also called KRK someone who creates “nuisance” and has an “agenda” by dragging him in the matter he has nothing to do with. He had said, “I do not even know in depth the exact problems between Salman and KRK but my name has been dragged in the matter. A similar attempt was made by another film critic Komal Nahata who also took my name in an issue concerning Kartik Aaryan losing a couple of films. Both the attempts seem like an agenda by a demented mind aimed to create nuisance amidst the unprecedented pandemic times.”

It all started after Salman filed a defamation complaint in a Mumbai court against Kamaal R Khan. While KRK maintained that it was after a negative review of Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai, Salman’s legal team had clarified that the case was filed for defamatory allegations against the star.

A few days ago, singer Mika Singh had defended Salman Khan, and criticised KRK. He had also announced a single ‘Barking Dog’ inspired by KRK. He has said that KRK has no business making personal comments during his film reviews.