Did Zaheer Iqbal just make his relationship with Sonakshi Sinha official with mushy ‘I love you’ post? See here

Actor Zaheer Iqbal on Monday seemingly confirmed his relationship with actor Sonakshi Sinha, as he wished her on her birthday. Taking to Instagram, Zaheer shared a couple of videos and a picture of the two of them together, and wrote in his caption, “Happy Birthday Sonzzz 🤣 Thank You for not killing me 🤣 I Love You ❤️🤗 Here’s to a lot more food, lights, love and laughter 😍🕺🏼 P.s – This video sums up the entire time we’ve known each other.”

The first video showed Sonakshi munching on a burger on a flight with Zaheer, before making funny faces for the camera and then laughing uncontrollably for a solid minute. She playfully hit him on the arm as he continued to film her doubled up with laughter. The second video was more of the same, as Zaheer made another video of Sonakshi attempting to eat a burger, but then breaking down in laughter. The selfie at the end showed them posing together in bright sunshine.

Their friends loved seeing them together. Tara Sutaria, Rohan Shrestha, Patralekhaa, Huma Qureshi and Varun Sharma dropped heart emojis in the comments section. Sonakshi responded by saying, “Thaaankkk uuu 🤗… love uuu ❤️… now im coming to kill uuuuuuuu 🤪🤪🤪.”

Sonakshi and Zaheer have been linked up with each other for several years. Reacting to the rumours in an interview with India Today, Zaheer had said, “Now it has been so long, I don’t even care. I am like okay if you think, then you think. Keep thinking. It’s good for you. If it makes you happy that I am with her, then it is good for you. Then if it makes you upset, I am sorry. Stop thinking about that.”

The two often engage in social media PDA with each other. Sonakshi wished Zaheer on his birthday in December as well, and in response, the Notebook actor wrote, “Can officially call u my heroine also now.”