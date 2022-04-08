Did Karan Johar ignore Rakhi Sawant at RRR success meet? Bigg Boss star says ‘he loves me’

The RRR success meet was a star-studded affair where the film industry got together and applauded SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus. Rakhi Sawant was also present at the bash and the ex-Bigg Boss star posted various videos from the events.

In one of the videos, Rakhi can be seen talking to Ram Charan as she congratulates him on the film. She also poses with Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji and then walks up to Karan Johar who is in the middle of another conversation. Some of the social media users took this as Karan ignoring Rakhi but that isn’t the case. One of the comments read, “Karan johar ne jo ignore kiya.” Another comment read, “Karan ignoring her.”

Rakhi took to the comments section of paparazzo Viral Bhayani’s Instagram page and clarified, “Karan johar bhai is the best he never ever ignore me never loves me so much❤️🙌🔥 when I was making a video that time he was very busy talking to Jr NTR thank you so much Viral🔥❤️”

The success meet of the film was also attended by Aamir Khan who heaped praises on Rajamouli. The Laal Singh Chaddha actor said, “He is someone who gives his heart to his work. He is a master and student, and that’s an extremely rare quality. It’s a well-deserved success. May he always entertain us and bring joy in our lives.”

The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta gave the film 3.5 stars and wrote, “RRR asts not just one super-star, but two of them – Jr NTR and Ram Charan. The biggest super-star among them all is SS Rajamouli and the audience also saved the loudest ‘taalis’ for him.”