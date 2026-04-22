‘Did I suspect Aishwarya Rai was my soulmate? No!’: Abhishek Bachchan on their love story

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan recently celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary, with the actress sharing heartfelt pictures with her husband and daughter on Instagram. Now, in a recent interview, Abhishek has opened up about their love story—how it began, when it truly blossomed, and how he’s already planning something special for their 20th anniversary next year.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Abhishek recalled the first time he met Aishwarya. “That would be in 2000, on the sets of the late Raj Kanwar’s Dhai Akshar Prem Ke,” he said, referring to the film inspired by A Walk in the Clouds. However, he clarified that their connection at the time was purely friendly. It was their first film together.

“There was no inkling back then of what was to come. We got along very well. But did I suspect she was my soulmate? No!” he shared. The two reunited for Kuch Naa Kaho, but even then, their relationship remained professional.

It wasn’t until 2006, during the making of Umrao Jaan directed by JP Dutta, that something shifted. Abhishek described this phase as the moment when there was finally “a spark.” Their bond deepened further during the filming of Guru, directed by Mani Ratnam. It was at the film’s premiere in New York that Abhishek proposed to Aishwarya on the same balcony he once manifested a future with her.

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Soon after, their families met for the roka, and in April 2007, they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony, even as the world eagerly awaited glimpses of the star couple.

Reflecting on their journey, Abhishek said, “We got married a few months after the release of our film Guru. Mani Ratnam remains special for both of us—we consider him a dear friend and godfather. Today, Ash is not just the mother of my daughter—and full credit to her for bringing up Aaradhya with the right values—but also my soulmate. Nineteen years of our marriage has been a dream. I have big plans for our twentieth anniversary, but I am not telling you about them now.”

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When asked about the secret to a successful marriage despite constant rumours, he joked, “Every night, before you sleep, say ‘Sorry’ three times to your wife without fail.”

Interestingly, Abhishek proposed using the same ring featured in Guru, which he had kept for emotional reasons. Speaking about the proposal in a 2010 interview, Aishwarya said, “He is original and real, like our relationship. There is nothing predictable or boring about our life. We nurture each other. The gesture was spontaneous and meaningful. God has been kind to us. We can certainly afford those standard rocks—but do we need them?”