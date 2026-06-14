Did Huma Qureshi just ‘hard-launch’ her boyfriend? Rachit Singh’s reply sparks buzz

Huma Qureshi has sparked fresh dating rumours after sharing a heartfelt note for actor Rachit Singh on social media. The duo will soon be seen together in the upcoming mystery thriller Baby Do Die Do, and fans believe Huma’s post was her way of “hard-launching” her rumoured boyfriend Rachit. Taking to Instagram, Huma reflected on Rachit’s journey in the industry and praised his perseverance.

“Some stories are written long before the cameras start rolling. When I first met Rachit, what struck me wasn’t just his talent—it was his patience. His quiet grit. A small-town boy from Banaras, he came to Mumbai carrying the same dream that brings thousands here every year. The difference is that when success didn’t arrive overnight, he didn’t quit. He stayed. He worked. He learned. He evolved,” she wrote.

The actor went on to highlight Rachit Singh’s years of work behind the scenes.

“For over a decade, he has helped other actors find their truth. He coached, mentored and trained performers who went on to become stars. He stood behind the camera, in rehearsal rooms and workshops, helping others shine while quietly waiting for his own moment. And that’s what I admire most about him,” she added.

Concluding the note, Huma Qureshi praised Rachit Singh’s dedication and welcomed him into the spotlight.

“He never stopped believing that his turn would come. No shortcuts. No entitlement. Just hard work, consistency and faith in his craft. And now the spotlight finds him. This isn’t an overnight success story. It’s the result of years of showing up when nobody was watching. So welcome, Rachit. You’ve done the hard part already. Now the stage is yours, Siddhu.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Huma Qureshi (@iamhumaq)

Rachit Singh was quick to respond, and his affectionate reply only added fuel to the speculation.

“Thank you, Humi, for hard-launching me. Hahaha. Reading this made me realise that, wow, I really have been around for a while,” he commented. He further wrote, “Thank you for being my truest supporter. For believing in me, even on the days when I struggle to believe in myself. This is what makes you you, Humi. You notice things that most people miss, and you have this incredible way of putting them into words. I’m always grappling to find the right ones, and somehow you always know exactly what to say.”

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Rachit also expressed gratitude for sharing the journey with Huma, adding, “Taking this journey together has changed me in so many beautiful ways. So thank you for that, Baby Karmakar. And for the Saleem siblings, there’s only one thing left to say: We’ll always Do Die Do together.”

While neither Huma Qureshi nor Rachit Singh has officially confirmed their relationship, fans have been speculating about their romance for months.

The rumours first gained traction when singer Akasa Singh shared a photograph with the duo and wrote, “Congratulations on your little piece of heaven with the best name, Huma. Had the best night.”

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The pair further grabbed attention when they attended Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s wedding together, twinning in shades of pink. Since then, they have been spotted at several industry events, including the screening of Thama and Emmay Entertainment’s Diwali bash, keeping the rumour mill buzzing.