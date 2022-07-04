Did Hrithik Roshan refuse to shoot in UP for Vikram Vedha? Producers clear the air

Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan’s Vikram Vedha is one of the most anticipated films of recent times. While fans await its release, the film has already managed to find itself in controversy. As per media reports, Hrithik allegedly refused to shoot the film in Uttar Pradesh. At his request, the team had to create a set in the UAE depicting the Indian state.

Reliance Entertainment, who co-produced the film, released a statement on Monday denying these reports. While the production company confirmed filming in Abu Dhabi, they referred to the reports as ‘misleading.’

The statement shared by Reliance Entertainment on Twitter read, “We have been noticing a lot of misleading and totally unsubstantiated reporting on Vikram Vedha shooting locations. We clearly want to state that Vikram Vedha has been shot extensively in India, including Lucknow. A portion of the film was shot in the United Arab Emirates in October-November of 2021 since it was the only location providing the infrastructure for a bio-bubble that accommodated crew of such scale, also allowing building of sets in a studio during the preceding months of the shoot.”

The production company further clarified, “We chose to do that out of health and protocol concerns. Any attempts to twist these set of facts are clearly mischievous and untruthful.” The production house also said that the actors in their films are not usually involved in making such decisions. They said, “Also, we would like to emphatically state that at Reliance Entertainment while we welcome suggestions from creative talent, the production and budgetary decisions are a centralised prerogative.”

The clarification comes on the heels of media reports that suggest the budget of Vikram Vedha soared because of Hrithik Roshan’s demand. A remake of the 2017 Tamil hit by the same name, will see Hrithik and Saif playing gangsters. The original film, as readers would know, starred R Madhavan as Vikram and Vijay Sethupathi as Vedha. Directed by Pushkar-Gayathri, the action-packed drama will release on September 30.

Earlier, as the team wrapped up the shoot, Hrithik Roshan called his journey as “frightful and delightful” as a skydive. “Time and my audience will tell if my instincts were in the right place or not. But regardless of victory or failure , I am so so full of gratitude for the clarity & vision of my directors Gayatri and Pushkar. The passion they possess for the story and the sparkle in their eyes every day that we were on set, was a silent motivation for me to give it my best as Vedha,” the actor posted on social media.