scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 10, 2022

Did Brahmastra lose PVR hundreds of crores? CEO sets the record straight, asks, ‘Is it lack of understanding or intentionally designed to cast doubts?’

PVR Pictures CEO Kamal Gianchandani has refuted reports that Brahmastra led to hundreds of crores in losses for the cinema chain. He wondered if this was a deliberate attempt to cast doubt over the film.

Ranbir KapoorRanbir Kapoor in Brahmastra's Deva Deva song (Photo: YouTube)

The CEO of PVR Pictures has taken to Twitter to refute certain reports suggesting that the theatre chain has lost hundreds of crores because of director Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. In a Twitter thread posted on Saturday, he wrote that the film is, in fact, doing splendid business at the chain.

Citing a Business Insider report that was widely circulated online a day prior to Brahmastra’s release, Kamal Gianchandani wrote in his tweets that the news was ‘false and negative’. He added, “Is it a lack of understanding or is it intentionally designed to cast doubts? Just so that we don’t miss crucial FACTS, I can now confirm that @_PVRCinemas did 8.18 cr Net BO.”

Also read |Brahmastra movie review: Despite its razzle-dazzle, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt film fails to entertain

 

He added that the film is expected to do around Rs 9 crore nett on Saturday, and around Rs 10 crore nett on Sunday. This, he suggested, is because ‘the paying audiences are enjoying the film and spreading a positive word about it’. Brahmastra, reportedly produced on a budget of Rs 410 crore, has made Rs 75 crore worldwide on day one of release. The domestic figures are expected to witness a 10% jump on day two, according to a Box Office India report.

Brahmastra has been in the making for several years. The ambitious project — intended to kick-start a trilogy — was first announced back in 2014 by co-producer Karan Johar. In the days leading up to the release, the film registered strong advance booking figures. Currently, Brahmastra has delivered the second-biggest opening day figures of the year in the Hindi belt. The fantasy drama arrives in the wake of a sustained boycott campaign, and immense pressure to perform, after a series of high-profile Hindi films tanked at the box office.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Brahmastra may break Bollywood’s dry spell. But the film is not without i...Premium
Brahmastra may break Bollywood’s dry spell. But the film is not without i...
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— Mohenjo Daro to Internati...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— Mohenjo Daro to Internati...
The Queen, her prime ministers and their weekly meetingsPremium
The Queen, her prime ministers and their weekly meetings
Pakistan’s small-town cricket revolution springs from greater democ...Premium
Pakistan’s small-town cricket revolution springs from greater democ...

The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Dimple Kapadia, and features Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in cameos.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 10-09-2022 at 07:42:57 pm
Next Story

Book Celebrates 50 Years of Wildlife Protection Act

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Brahmastra may break Bollywood’s dry spell. But the film is not without its flaws
Express Opinion

Brahmastra may break Bollywood’s dry spell. But the film is not without its flaws

Premium
PM Liz Truss takes oath of loyalty to King Charles III
Live Updates

PM Liz Truss takes oath of loyalty to King Charles III

Yogendra's journey: 'Congress must die’ to ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, AAP to Swaraj India

Yogendra's journey: 'Congress must die’ to ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, AAP to Swaraj India

Congress, BJP spar over video of Rahul's interaction with Christian priest

Congress, BJP spar over video of Rahul's interaction with Christian priest

Pakistan and Sri Lanka set for another edition of old, but cordial rivalry
Asia Cup final

Pakistan and Sri Lanka set for another edition of old, but cordial rivalry

ED recovers Rs 7 crore from premises linked to Kolkata businessman
App fraud case

ED recovers Rs 7 crore from premises linked to Kolkata businessman

A look at the most compelling images from around the world
The week in pictures

A look at the most compelling images from around the world

When Hrithik told SRK he'd been 'displaced' as biggest star: 'It became shameless'

When Hrithik told SRK he'd been 'displaced' as biggest star: 'It became shameless'

The All New Old Kohli: What did Kohli do differently in his 71st hundred?
ICYMI

The All New Old Kohli: What did Kohli do differently in his 71st hundred?

Premium
A 150-year-old hidden architectural spectacle will make a comeback
Mumbai Art Street

A 150-year-old hidden architectural spectacle will make a comeback

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Tamannaah Bhatia
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Tamannaah Bhatia attend Ganpati puja at Maharashtra CM’s home
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 10: Latest News
Advertisement