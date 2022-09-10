Did Brahmastra lose PVR hundreds of crores? CEO sets the record straight, asks, ‘Is it lack of understanding or intentionally designed to cast doubts?’

The CEO of PVR Pictures has taken to Twitter to refute certain reports suggesting that the theatre chain has lost hundreds of crores because of director Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. In a Twitter thread posted on Saturday, he wrote that the film is, in fact, doing splendid business at the chain.

Citing a Business Insider report that was widely circulated online a day prior to Brahmastra’s release, Kamal Gianchandani wrote in his tweets that the news was ‘false and negative’. He added, “Is it a lack of understanding or is it intentionally designed to cast doubts? Just so that we don’t miss crucial FACTS, I can now confirm that @_PVRCinemas did 8.18 cr Net BO.”

It amazes me, the false and negative info about @BrahmastraFilm on the internet and in the media. Is it a lack of understanding or is it intentionally designed to cast doubts? Just so that we don’t miss crucial FACTS, I can now confirm that @_PVRCinemas did 8.18 cr Net BO (1/4) — Kamal Gianchandani (@kamalgianc) September 10, 2022

He added that the film is expected to do around Rs 9 crore nett on Saturday, and around Rs 10 crore nett on Sunday. This, he suggested, is because ‘the paying audiences are enjoying the film and spreading a positive word about it’. Brahmastra, reportedly produced on a budget of Rs 410 crore, has made Rs 75 crore worldwide on day one of release. The domestic figures are expected to witness a 10% jump on day two, according to a Box Office India report.

Brahmastra has been in the making for several years. The ambitious project — intended to kick-start a trilogy — was first announced back in 2014 by co-producer Karan Johar. In the days leading up to the release, the film registered strong advance booking figures. Currently, Brahmastra has delivered the second-biggest opening day figures of the year in the Hindi belt. The fantasy drama arrives in the wake of a sustained boycott campaign, and immense pressure to perform, after a series of high-profile Hindi films tanked at the box office.

The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Dimple Kapadia, and features Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in cameos.