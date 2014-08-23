Diana Penty walks for Rocky S at LIFW

Diana Penty: I love black and I love this outfit.

Actress Diana Penty, who debuted with ‘Cocktail’, stole the limelight as a show stopper for designer Rocky S at Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2014.

The actress walked the ramp, having donning a long black gown with detailed, diamond studded sequence work on the top. With open hair and minimal makeup, she looked gorgeous in Rock’s outfit.

“I love black and I love this outfit. I am feeling great wearing this outfit,” Diana told reporters post the show.

Rocky, who has collaborated with the Tresemme brand for this collection, says the stress that women experience because of their haircare issues was something they wanted to depict.

The designer, who has used more of black and white colours in all his outfits, says his collections are timeless and can be worn for red carpets.

“My collection is not a seasonal collection… it is a timeless collection and it can be worn for red carpets. I have worked a lot on this collection and all of them are hand crafted. Besides Diana absolutely justified my outfit.”

Sharing Tresemme’s philosophy that every women deserve to look their best at all times, Rocky brought alive this essence through a collection that was divided in two distinct parts and concludes with how every woman needs to take out time from a stressful life and indulge herself.

The Lakme Fashion Week, which kicked off Aug 19, will continue till Aug 24.

