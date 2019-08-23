Diana Penty to start shooting for Shiddat in September

Diana Penty on Friday said she will start work on her new project, Shiddat next month.

The actor is looking forward to working with Maddock Films , the production house that was behind her Bollywood debut, Cocktail.

“I’ll start shooting for Shiddat next month. It’s a film with Maddock. I started my career with the same production house that backed Cocktail. It’s really exciting to work with them again,” Diana told PTI on the sidelines of the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019.

Filmmaker Dinesh Vijan is backing Shiddat, which is a love story. Directed by Kunal Deshmukh, the film also stars Radhika Madan, Sunny Kaushal and Mohit Raina.

In the movie, Diana stars opposite Mohit while Radhika will be paired with Sunny. The film will be shot across Punjab, Paris and London.