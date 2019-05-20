Diana Penty and Huma Qureshi walk the Cannes red carpet

Bollywood actors Diana Penty and Huma Qureshi on Sunday turned heads at Cannes Film Festival 2019. The stars walked the red carpet at the ongoing event.

Advertising

Both Diana and Huma took to their social media handles to share photos from the festival. While Diana looked stunning in a sparkly pink floor-length gown, Huma looked lovely in her Gaurav Gupta dress.

While Huma has previously attended Cannes, this is Diana’s maiden appearance at the event.

Huma shared photos from her red carpet appearance with a caption that read, “Live like you are the special occasion!!” Diana also shared her pictures from the occasion. She shared the post with the caption, “Go big or go home.”

Advertising

The actors were earlier photographed with Priyanka Chopra, Hina Khan and Nick Jonas at a party in the French city. Huma took to her Instagram handle to thank the couple for their kind gesture and wrote, “Strong women support each other, Real women support each other. Thank you @priyankachopra and @nickjonas jiju for making our night about Desi Girl Power.”

Other Indian stars who have already grabbed eyeballs at this year’s Cannes red carpet include Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut, Priyanka Chopra and Hina Khan. Both Hina and Priyanka made their debut at this year’s Cannes.

Deepika Padukone, Mozart of Madras AR Rahman, CBFC head and lyricist Prasoon Joshi, Mallika Sherawat and director Madhur Bhandarkar were also seen at the festival.

Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor arrived in Cannes on Sunday and is expected to walk the red carpet soon.

Cannes Film Festival began on May 14 and will conclude on May 25.