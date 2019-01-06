Inside Diana Penty’s house party

Actor Diana Penty hosted a party on Saturday and several of her B-town buddies came.

Ace designer Manish Malhotra, filmmaker Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sophie Choudry, Sooraj Pancholi and a few more were seen at Diana’s bash.

The stars have shared inside photos and videos on their Instagram accounts. Nushrat Bharucha shared a few dancing videos in her Instagram story which clearly says that they all had a blast together.

Manish Malhotra shared a click with the full gang. In another pic he wrote, “The Posers … @soorajpancholi @sophiechoudry @nushratbharucha #saturdaynight #dinner #friends.”

See photos from Diana Penty’s Saturday house party:

Manish had hosted a pre-New Year bash at his pad recently where we had seen Diana Penty, Nushrat Bharucha, Sophie Choudry along with Kriti Sanon, Vaani Kapoor, Yami Gautam in attendance.