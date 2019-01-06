Toggle Menu
Inside Diana Penty’s house partyhttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/diana-penty-house-party-inside-photos-nushrat-karan-manish-malhotra-5525138/

Inside Diana Penty’s house party

Diana Penty hosted a party on Saturday. Ace designer Manish Malhotra, filmmaker Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sophie Choudry, Sooraj Pancholi and a few more were seen at Diana's bash.

inside diana penty house party
The stars have shared inside photos and videos from Diana Penty’s party on their Instagram accounts. (Photo: Manish Malhotra/ Instagram)

Actor Diana Penty hosted a party on Saturday and several of her B-town buddies came.

Ace designer Manish Malhotra, filmmaker Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sophie Choudry, Sooraj Pancholi and a few more were seen at Diana’s bash.

The stars have shared inside photos and videos on their Instagram accounts. Nushrat Bharucha shared a few dancing videos in her Instagram story which clearly says that they all had a blast together.

Manish Malhotra shared a click with the full gang. In another pic he wrote, “The Posers … @soorajpancholi @sophiechoudry @nushratbharucha #saturdaynight #dinner #friends.”

See photos from Diana Penty’s Saturday house party:

manish
(Photo: Sophie Choudr/ Instagram)
(Photo: Sophie Choudr/ Instagram)
(Photo: Sophie Choudr/ Instagram)
nushrat bharucha, diana, karan
(Photo: Nushrat Bharucha/ Instagram)
nushrat bharucha, diana
(Photo: Nushrat Bharucha/ Instagram)

Manish had hosted a pre-New Year bash at his pad recently where we had seen Diana Penty, Nushrat Bharucha, Sophie Choudry along with Kriti Sanon, Vaani Kapoor, Yami Gautam in attendance.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android