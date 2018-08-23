Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi actor Diana Penty: Was apprehensive about the sequel but was sold on the script

Diana Penty is back with the sequel to her 2016 hit Happy Bhag Jayegi. (Photo credit: APH Images) Diana Penty is back with the sequel to her 2016 hit Happy Bhag Jayegi. (Photo credit: APH Images)

Diana Penty made her Bollywood debut with Deepika Padukone starrer Cocktail in 2012. She made a comeback with 2016 comedy film Happy Bhag Jayegi. Now, in 2018, she will be seen in Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi which is headlined by Sonakshi Sinha. In a conversation with indianexpress.com, Diana talks about the Happy Bhag Jayegi sequel, Sonakshi Sinha and more.

Q. Were you expecting a sequel to Happy Bhag Jayegi?

I was very apprehensive about the sequel to Happy Bhag Jayegi when Mudassar first told me about it. The first thought was – How will he live up to the first part? But when I heard the narration, I was confident that he has cracked it. I remember we both were laughing at every scene along the way. Imagine, if it was that funny at the script level, what it would be on the screen? I have no doubt in my mind that people are going to enjoy it. I am absolutely confident about the film’s success.

Q. You headlined this film in the first part. In the sequel, we can say that you have supported Sonakshi Sinha’s character and the story. What do you feel about the transition?

To be honest, I was the happiest that Sonakshi Sinha was going to play the part of Happy in the sequel as I feel she fits the role. In real life too, she is quite close to the character. She is bubbly, vivacious, energetic and very much a Happy. When I met Mudassar and Aanand and they narrated the script to me, I realised how important it was for both the Happys to be part of the story. This is definitely Sonakshi’s film but I am more than happy to support her and the script and to take it forward. There are too many elements in the film that make the film so much fun that I did not even have an ounce of doubt about being a part of it.

Also, why I think we remained with the film is because we feel this film is our baby. The first installment did so well that you feel proud. And I am glad the film has gone bigger and better with Sonakshi joining the franchise.

Q. Among the present lot of actors, who do you think has a knack for comedy?

Many but I think Jimmy Shergill is fantastic. The way he keeps his straight face but still keeps the humour of a dialogue intact is great.

Q. What’s next for Diana?

I cannot talk about anything right now but I like to mix it up. I think I would love to do a thriller or a full-fledged action film like Sonakshi. I have got a taste of it in Parmanu.

