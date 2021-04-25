Mother-to-be Dia Mirza shares a radiant selfie as she works from home, see photo

Trust Dia Mirza to glow at any time of the day. The actor on Saturday evening shared a glimpse of how her work from home is going, and it’s stunning to say the least. Dia posted a gorgeous selfie on her Instagram story, captioning it, “Work from home.” The picture seems to suggest that the actor wore a floral dress. Similar to this picture, Dia Mirza’s Instagram is a sight for sore eyes. Fans have still not gotten over her photos from her honeymoon earlier this month.

Dia had posted a series of photos, mostly clicked by husband Vaibhav Rekhi, and it was difficult to pick which one she looked most striking in. It’s also during her honeymoon that the actor announced her pregnancy. On April 2, Dia took to Instagram to share that she was expecting her first child with Vaibhav.

Not too long ago, Dia had shared a photo from her Maldives vacation and captioned it, “Blessed to be…One with Mother Earth…One with the Life Force that is the beginning of everything…Of all stories. Lullabies. Songs. Of new saplings. And the blossoming of hope. Blessed to cradle this purest of all dreams in my womb.” She could be seen cradling her baby bump in the photo, which incidentally was clicked by her husband.

Dia and Vaibhav tied the knot on February 15 at her Mumbai residence, attended by family and close friends. On the work front, Dia was last seen in superstar Nagarjuna-led action thriller Wild Dog, which is now streaming on Netflix.