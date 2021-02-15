Dia Mirza wedding with Vaibhav Rekhi: Actor flaunts her mehendi ahead of nuptials

Actor Dia Mirza is all set to tie the knot with her businessman boyfriend, Vaibhav Rekhi on Monday. Dia took to her Instagram account to share a picture of her mehendi and wrote, “pyar” along with flaunting her dark henna.

A source close to Dia Mirza, exclusively told indianexpress.com, “The wedding is happening at Vaibhav’s house in Bandra and the two will exchange vows in presence of their family members. A couple of very close friends will be attending the intimate ceremony. Vaibhav’s daughter might also be there for the ceremony as she is very close to her father. Dia has started preparing, and the ceremony will begin shortly.”

Dia Mirza shared a picture from her Mehendi ceremon on Monday. (Photo: Dia Mirza/Instagram) Dia Mirza shared a picture from her Mehendi ceremon on Monday. (Photo: Dia Mirza/Instagram)

While Dia and Vaibhav continue to stay quiet about their relationship and the nuptial, pictures from their pre-wedding bash have been doing the rounds of social media ever since Saturday. Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani, who seems to be related to Vaibhav, shared two pictures from the party, welcoming Dia to the family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Dadlani (@poojadadlani02)

As per reports, Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi met during the coronavirus induced lockdown and got along pretty well. After spending a couple of months getting to know each other, the two moved in together.