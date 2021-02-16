Dia Mirza is escorted down the aisle by husband Vaibhav Rekhi’s daughter, watch adorable videos

Here's Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi's picture after the two got married on Monday. (Photo: APH Images)

Actor Dia Mirza tied the knot with boyfriend Vaibhav Rekhi on February 15. The two got married in an intimate ceremony with only close friends and family members in attendance. While the actor’s pictures in a traditional red Banarsi saree have become talk of the town, one of the videos from her wedding ceremony is striking an emotional chord with her fans.

The video is of Dia walking down the aisle with Vaibhav Rekhi’s daughter, who is seen holding a placard that reads “Papa’s Girls.”

Check out the video here:

Post the wedding, Dia also distributed sweets to the paparazzi, who were waiting outside Dia’s house to catch the glimpse of the newly-weds. In one of the videos, a cameraperson is heard asking Dia, “Ma’am, ask sir to come too,” to which the Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actor replied, “Sir bohot shy hai (He is very shy).”

Dia’s friend, actor Aditi Rao Hydari, also shared a picture of herself as she stole Vaibhav’s shoes for the traditional ‘joota-churai’ ceremony. Her friends also shared photos of the venue, which was tastefully decorated with white flowers.

Aditi Rao Hydari was one of the guests who attended Dia Mirza’s wedding. (Photo: Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram) Aditi Rao Hydari was one of the guests who attended Dia Mirza’s wedding. (Photo: Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram)

Here’s a picture of Aditi with groom Vaibhav Rekhi. (Photo: Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram) Here’s a picture of Aditi with groom Vaibhav Rekhi. (Photo: Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram)

Later, both Dia and Vaibhav stepped out to pose for the shutterbugs.

According to reports, Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi met during the coronavirus induced lockdown and got along pretty well. After spending a couple of months getting to know each other, the two moved in together.

Dia was earlier married to Sahil Sangha. The two got separated in 2019.