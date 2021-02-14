Inside Dia Mirza-Vaibhav Rekhi’s pre-wedding bash

Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi will get married on Monday in Mumbai. (Photo: Instagram/PoojaDaldlani)

Two days before their wedding, actor Dia Mirza and fiance Vaibhav Rekhi were joined by close family members for an intimate pre-wedding party. The couple is expected to tie the knot in Mumbai on February 15 in the presence of family and close friends. The ceremony will be a private, close-knit affair, an insider told indianexpress.com.

While Dia and Vaibhav continue to stay mum about their relationship and the wedding, pictures from their pre-wedding bash have been shared by those in attendance. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani, who seems to be related to Vaibhav, shared two pictures from the party, welcoming Dia to the “family”.

“Welcome to our crazy family @diamirzaofficial.. we all love you,” Pooja wrote. While the first picture features only the couple, the second image has them along with other guests at the party. This is the first time any picture of the couple has been shared with the media and fans as Dia has refrained from commenting on her relationship in public.

Under Pooja’s post, Dia left a heart emoji in the comment section. Later in the evening, the actor was clicked leaving the party venue. Dressed in a white dress with flowers in her hair, Dia was all smiles as she posed for the paparazzi.

The news of Dia Mirza’s wedding to businessman Vaibhav Rekhi came as a surprise as the duo had never been seen together publicly nor did they ever speak about each other in the media.

A source close to the development has told indianexpress.com that the Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actor intends to share the wedding news with fans only after February 15.