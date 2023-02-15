scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
Advertisement

Dia Mirza shares unseen video from her wedding with Vaibhav Rekhi: ‘Thank you for giving me the greatest gift’

Dia Mirza married businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in February 2021, and on May 14, 2021, they welcomed a baby boy named Avyaan.

Dia MirzaDia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi have been married for two years.
Listen to this article
Dia Mirza shares unseen video from her wedding with Vaibhav Rekhi: ‘Thank you for giving me the greatest gift’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Actor Dia Mirza on Wednesday extended warm wishes to her husband Vaibhav Rekhi on their second wedding anniversary.

Taking to Instagram, Dia shared a video which she captioned, “Happy Anniversary Husband. Thank you for giving me the greatest gift of all time–eternal love and our beautiful children. Sitaaron ke aage jahaan aur bhi hai; Humare ishq mein imtihaan aur bhi hai…Abhi tho naapi hai muthi bhar zameen; Aage aasman aur bhi hai…”

In the video, Dia Mirza shared some glimpses from her intimate marriage ceremony. Dia married businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in February 2021, and on May 14, 2021, they welcomed a baby boy named Avyaan.

 

Soon after she shared the video, fans flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons and Happy Anniversary wishes. Neha Dhupia commented, “Adorable D ! Love u guys.”

Lara Dutta wrote, “Happy Anniversary you two lovely goofballs!” Gauahar Khan commented, “God bless.” Nimrat Kaur wrote, “Adoraaaaaaable!!!!!!!! Happy happy anniversary.” Masaba Gupta posted, “Such a nice, refreshing wedding D.”

Also Read |Dia Mirza says everyday is not a ‘laugh’ with step-daughter Samaira, son Avyaan: ‘It’s hard work and super challenging’

On the work front, Dia Mirza will be next seen in Dhak Dhak alongside Taapsee Pannu, Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanjana Sanghi. Helmed by Tarun Dudeja, the film Dhak Dhak belongs to the adventure genre which follows the story of a road trip undertaken by a girl gang.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Modi gallery to showcase PM’s past that shaped his vision
Modi gallery to showcase PM’s past that shaped his vision
Delhi Confidential: Congress shares old video of Modi praising BBC, asks ...
Delhi Confidential: Congress shares old video of Modi praising BBC, asks ...
Why would he kill himself? He was thrilled to be a father: Wife of tribal...
Why would he kill himself? He was thrilled to be a father: Wife of tribal...
Mumbai, Dhaka, London, New York among metros in line of sea-level rise th...
Mumbai, Dhaka, London, New York among metros in line of sea-level rise th...

Apart from that, she will also be seen in Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar’s next social drama film Bheed.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 15-02-2023 at 17:16 IST
Next Story

Chhattisgarh BJP chief: ‘Why are only our leaders getting killed?… This shows Cong is scared, Baghel sees CM chair wobbling’

Your Must Read for today | India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan, Aryan Khan, 8 celebrity photos
Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan, Aryan Khan: 8 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Feb 15: Latest News
Advertisement
close