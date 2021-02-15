Dia Mirza marries Vaibhav Rekhi in intimate wedding, see first pics

Actor Dia Mirza and boyfriend Vaibhav Rekhi exchanged wedding vows in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai on Monday. The couple, who began dating last year, got married in the garden area of Dia’s Bandra residence, in a ceremony attended by family and close friends including actor Aditi Rao Hydari.

Dia Mirza looked ravishing in a red saree, accessorized with red dupatta covering her head, while the dapper groom wore a white kurta-pyjama teamed with a beige turban.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Earlier in the day, Dia Mirza had shared on Instagram a picture of her mehendi and captioned it, writing, “Pyaar.” Aditi Rao Hydari, who is related to Vaibhav, was seen arriving at his home for the wedding a few hours ago.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

The newly-weds have largely been discreet about their relationship as well as wedding festivities but their friends have been sharing pictures from the pre-wedding functions and parties. Since morning, Dia’s friends have been sharing her photos from her recently-held bridal shower. Glowing in a white dress that had “Bride to be” written on it, Dia is all smiles as she poses for the pictures.

Photos of the Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actor in the same dress were first shared online on Saturday evening by superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani, who seems to related to Vaibhav, from what looked like a pre-wedding bash. The pictures showed the couple posing with a group of close ones. Pooja had captioned the photos, writing, “Welcome to the crazy family, Dia. We love you.”

According to reports, Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi met during the coronavirus induced lockdown and got along pretty well. After spending a couple of months getting to know each other, the two moved in together.