Dia Mirza spends Saturday evening with son Avyaan, shares the sweetest photo of her baby boy

Dia Mirza started off her weekend on a perfect note. The actor spent her Saturday evening with son Avyaan. Recently, Dia treated fans to a cute picture of Avyaan in which he is seen asleep. The photo had “No place I’d rather be this Saturday night” written over it. The new picture came three days after Diwali celebrations. On November 4, Dia shared a perfect family photo which featured herself with Avyaan, husband Vaibhav Rekhi and step daughter Samaira Rekhi. Sharing the photo, Dia wrote, “Happy Diwali from our family to yours 🪔 May darkness be dispelled by the light of love, kindness, peace and wisdom.”

Dia Mirza shared this picture of her son Avyaan. (Photo: Dia Mirza/Instagram) Dia Mirza shared this picture of her son Avyaan. (Photo: Dia Mirza/Instagram)

Dia had also given a glimpse of Ayvaan’s nursery earlier. On Instagram, Dia took her followers inside the room and explained that it has become her “favourite place in the world.”

The actor welcomed her baby boy Avyaan Azaad Rekhi on May 14 this year. Dia announced the news in an Instagram post.

“Our heartbeat, our son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi was born on May 14th. Having arrived early, our little miracle has since then been cared for by tireless nurses and doctors in the Neonatal ICU,” the 39-year-old shared alongside a glimpse of her baby.

“As we watch this tiny being, this Zen master in awe and wonder, we learn from him, in all humility, the true meaning of trusting the universe and of parenthood. And to not be afraid, and so we humbly take the lead from his resilience and courage,” she wrote.

On the work front, Dia recently celebrated 20 years of Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein. “20 years of pure love ❤️ It’s been 20 years since my debut today! What an amazing journey this has been. Humbling, gratifying, challenging. I hope to continue to learn and grow as an artist. Thank YOU all for your love and generosity. And a big thank you to Team Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein,” she wrote.

She recently also featured in an episode of Netflix’s Call My Agent: Bollywood.