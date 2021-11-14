Dia Mirza reveals what son Avyaan has taught her, calls Samaira his ‘lovely big sister’

Bollywood actor Dia Mirza has said that there is a lot that she has learned from her newborn son, Avyaan Azaad Rekhi, and her step-daughter, Samaira. Dia and husband tied the knot in a surprise ceremony in February and welcomed Avyaan a few months later.

In a new interview, she said that her baby boy has taught her “mindfulness” and that Samaira is a “lovely” big sister to him. “Children are truly the best teachers for adults as they bring with them a totally pure world view. Avyaan has taught me mindfulness, joy and resilience and just one smile from him can melt all my cares away. I feel even more responsible as a professional now because I want to create a better world for him to grow up in, with my voice and my work. Samaira is such a lovely big sister and I learn a lot from her refreshing worldview as well,” she told ETimes.

Referring to Samaira as “our daughter”, Dia Mirza said that Samaira remains “at the heart of everything” along with Avyaan. She also credited Vaibhav for his support in raising their son. “He is a rock-solid support system and a hands-on father,” she said.

Avyaan was born prematurely, Dia had revealed in an Instagram post announcing his birth. She had also written that he’d spent the first few weeks of his life in the neonatal ICU. In the months since, Dia has shared several of her baby.

She said in the ETimes interview that Avyaan is “too young right now to be thrust into the limelight” and that she and Vaibhav will decide “in time” about whether or not to expose him to the media glare.