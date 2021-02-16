Dia Mirza shares wedding photos with Vaibhav Rekhi: ‘Love is a full-circle that we call home’

Actor Dia Mirza tied the knot with partner Vaibhav Rekhi on February 15 in the garden area of her Bandra residence. The intimate ceremony was attended by family and close friends, including actor Aditi Rao Hydari and Jackky Bhagnani.

Dia and Vaibhav have been dating for more than a year now. However, the couple had kept their relationship under wraps. On Tuesday, the Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actor shared some beautiful photos from her dreamy wedding. The newlyweds have been captured sharing some precious moments in the pictures. While in one, they are seen exchanging garlands, in another one Dia and Vaibhav are taking pheras around the holy pyre.

Opening up for the first time about finding love in Vaibhav, Mirza wrote that she wanted to share the moment of completion and joy with her extended family. She captioned the photos writing, “Love is a full-circle that we call home. And what a miracle it is to hear its knock, open the door and be found by it. Sharing this moment of completion and joy with you..my extended family. May all puzzles find their missing pieces, may all hearts heal and may the miracle of love continue to unfold all around us ❤️🙏🏻 #ThankYouPreeta #SunsetKeDiVaNe.”

While Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi had been discreet about their relationship and the nuptial, pictures from their pre-wedding bash started doing the rounds on social media from Saturday. Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani, who seems to be related to Vaibhav, shared two pictures from the party, welcoming Dia to the family.

According to reports, Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi met during the coronavirus-induced lockdown and got along pretty well. After spending a couple of months getting to know each other, the two moved in together.