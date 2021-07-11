Dia Mirza shares unseen photos from honeymoon: ‘One of the most magical times together’

Dia Mirza shared new photos from her vacation with husband Vaibhav Rekhi and her step-daughter, Samaira. (Dia Mirza/instagram)

Dia Mirza on Saturday shared a series of new photos from her honeymoon earlier this year, which spoke volumes of her chemistry with husband Vaibhav Rekhi.

Dia tied the knot with businessman Vaibhav Rekhi on February 15. The couple went for a holiday to Maldives days later with Vaibhav’s daughter, Samaira, from his first marriage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dia Mirza (@diamirzaofficial)

“Throwback to one of the most memorable and magical times we shared together,” Dia wrote captioning the photos. While one picture features all three of them, another photo captures Dia and Samaira lazing around.

It was during her Maldives vacation that Dia Mirza revealed she was pregnant. Dia had shared a photo of herself cradling her baby bump. “Blessed to be…One with Mother Earth…One with the Life Force that is the beginning of everything…Of all stories. Lullabies. Songs. Of new saplings. And the blossoming of hope. Blessed to cradle this purest of all dreams in my womb.”

On the work front, Dia Mirza was last seen in a special appearance in the Telugu film Wild Dog.