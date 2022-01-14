Dia Mirza shares rare Miss India pic featuring Priyanka Chopra, Lara Dutta: ‘Leaning on each other’

Sharing this throwback picture, Dia wrote, “Throwing it back to the year 2000 with @priyankachopra @larabhupathi”. Responding to Dia’s post featuring her, Lara took to the comments section and wrote, “Three girls with a heart full of dreams and each other to lean on!”

In this throwback picture Priyanka, Lara and Dia are seen dressed in black outfits and posing with their respective pageant sashes. In 2000, Dia Mirza was crowned Miss Asia Pacific, Lara was Miss Universe and Priyanka won the Miss World title. All three of them made their Bollywood debuts soon after.

Even after all these years, Priyanka, Lara and Dia have remained friends and fan girls of each others’ work. They have lauded one another for their work and other achievements.

A couple of years ago, Lara too had served nostalgia as she had shared yet another throwback picture from 2000. In 20019, Lara had shared a then-and-now post, featuring Priyanka and Dia, sharing a moment from the Miss India 2000 pageant. She had written, “I had posted the above picture a while ago but came across this edit on Instagram and really loved it! THEN & NOW! Coming up to 20 years you guys @diamirzaofficial @priyankachopra! I love you both loads. So happy we’ll always have this that ties us together! One for the Motherland!”

On the work front, all the three former beauty pageant winners have interesting line-ups. Priyanka, whose last project was The Matrix Resurrections, will be seen in a romantic comedy Text For You, Russo brothers’ Citadel on Amazon Prime Video, and Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa along with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif . Dia embraced motherhood last year, and was last seen in Thappad with Taapsee Pannu. Lara, on the other hand, made a comeback last year with Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom. She has also been an part of Hiccups and Hookups, and the recently released Kaun Banegi Shikharwati with Soha Ali Khan and Naseeruddin Shah.