Inside Dia Mirza’s son Avyaan’s jungle-themed nursery: ‘My favourite place in the world…’

Actor Dia Mirza took to Instagram and shared a series of photos, featuring her son Avyaan Azad Rekhi’s jungle-themed nursery.

Posting the pictures on Instagram, Dia wrote, “My favourite place in the world these days is Avyaan’s nursery. Nature love reflecting with our wall art by @kalakaarihaath.” In the pictures, Dia is seen standing in front of a wall that has paintings of a deer, a tiger with its cub and trees.

Celebrities including Bipasha Basu and Tara Sharma Saluja sent Dia love on the photos. Music composer Vishal Dadlani wrote “That’s gorgeous!!!! Hugs to all of you! Gotta come visit soon to meet the little toughie!” Veteran actor Shabana Azmi wrote, “Avyaan ki tasveeron se to aisa lagta hai ke he is a drop of Vaibhav ! Us mein aapka koi dakhal nahin hai (In Avyaan’s pictures, he looks a lot like Vaibhav, and not like you.)”

Also Read | Dia Mirza is a glowing bride in this unseen wedding photo, check out her post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dia Mirza (@diamirzaofficial)

While Dia shares photos of Avyaan, she has not revealed his face as yet. Dia and her husband Vaibhav Rekhi welcomed son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi on May 14. The actor had shared a photo of her son and revealed he was born prematurely and was in a neonatal ICU for a while. She also opened up about the sudden appendectomy during her pregnancy and a severe bacterial infection that could have led to a sepsis.

Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi got married on February 15 this year.