Dia Mirza shares lovely note for Neha Dhupia as she completes 20 years of Miss India win: ‘Celebrating this fierce, authentic…’

Actor, activist and former beauty pageant winner Dia Mirza on Monday penned a short but lovely note for her colleague Neha Dhupia. It was on this day twenty years ago that Dhupia was crowned Miss India.

Sharing a photo of Dhupia on her Instagram story, Mirza wrote, “Celebrating 20 years of this fierce, authentic, strong and beautiful woman, Neha Dhupia.” In the picture, Dhupia is seen wearing the crown and holding a mic.

(Photo: Dia Mirza/Instagram) (Photo: Dia Mirza/Instagram)

On Sunday, Neha Dhupia graced the Miss India event along with jury members Malaika Arora, Mithali Raj and Dino Morea among others.

During the event, Dhupia was feliciated by her parents Pradip Singh Dhupia and Manpinder Dhupia honoured for completing 20 years of her Miss India victory. The actor was also joined by her husband Angad Bedi and their two children on stage.

Neha Dhupia made her debut in movies with the Hindi film Qayamat: City Under Threat. Over the years, she has worked in Hindi, Punjabi, Telugu and Malayalam movies. She is known for her appearances in films like Chup Chup Ke, Ek Chalis Ki Last Local, Singh is Kinng, Tumhari Sulu, Devi among others.

Dhupia was last seen in the 2022 movie A Thursday, which starred Yami Gautam in the lead role.