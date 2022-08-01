Dia Mirza shares heartbreaking news of ‘niece’ Tanya Kakde’s death in a car accident: ‘May you find peace and love wherever you are…’

August 1, 2022 8:59:48 pm
Actor Dia Mirza shared an emotional post informing the public about the demise of her ‘niece’, Tanya Kakde. Tanya, the daughter of Congress leader Feroz Khan, died in a car accident.
In the post, Dia wrote, “My neice. My child. My jaan. Gone into the light. May you find peace and love wherever you are my darling… you always brought a smile to our hearts and the higher realms will be filled with more light with you dancing, smiling and singing. Om Shanti.”
According to Siasat Daily, Tanya was coming back from Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi international airport with four other friends when the accident took place. The incident took place at NH 44 and onlookers and the patrol team immediately rushed to help. However, Tanya died while being taken to the hospital. Her body was taken toto Osmania hospital and her parents were informed.
Tanya, in an earlier interview to You and I magazine, had said how she looked up to Dia for inspiration for her work. She said, “I grew up watching and learning from all of the strong women in my life – my mother, my nani, my ammama, Deepa dadi, and my mashi, Dia Mirza.”
