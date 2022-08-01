scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 01, 2022

Dia Mirza shares heartbreaking news of ‘niece’ Tanya Kakde’s death in a car accident: ‘May you find peace and love wherever you are…’

Dia Mirza mourned the death of her niece Tanya Kakde, who died in a car accident in Hyderabad on Monday.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 1, 2022 8:59:48 pm
Dia Mirza and her late niece Tanya KakdeActor Dia Mirza shared the painful news of her niece Tanya Kakde's demise. (Photo: Instagram/diamirzaofficial/tanyaakakde)

Actor Dia Mirza shared an emotional post informing the public about the demise of her ‘niece’, Tanya Kakde. Tanya, the daughter of Congress leader Feroz Khan, died in a car accident.

In the post, Dia wrote, “My neice. My child. My jaan. Gone into the light. May you find peace and love wherever you are my darling… you always brought a smile to our hearts and the higher realms will be filled with more light with you dancing, smiling and singing. Om Shanti.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dia Mirza Rekhi (@diamirzaofficial)

 

According to Siasat Daily, Tanya was coming back from Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi international airport with four other friends when the accident took place. The incident took place at NH 44 and onlookers and the patrol team immediately rushed to help. However, Tanya died while being taken to the hospital. Her body was taken toto Osmania hospital and her parents were informed.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 1, 2022: Why you should read ‘Tomato Inflation’ or ‘Direc...Premium
UPSC Key-August 1, 2022: Why you should read ‘Tomato Inflation’ or ‘Direc...
Road to 2024 | Congress’s eternal Rahul Gandhi dilemma: Will he, won&#821...Premium
Road to 2024 | Congress’s eternal Rahul Gandhi dilemma: Will he, won&#821...
Pakistan@75: Navigating the way forwardPremium
Pakistan@75: Navigating the way forward
At BJP meeting in Bihar, a grudging realisation: can’t do without N...Premium
At BJP meeting in Bihar, a grudging realisation: can’t do without N...

Tanya, in an earlier interview to You and I magazine, had said how she looked up to Dia for inspiration for her work. She said, “I grew up watching and learning from all of the strong women in my life – my mother, my nani, my ammama, Deepa dadi, and my mashi, Dia Mirza.”

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 01-08-2022 at 08:59:48 pm

Most Popular

1

NTR’s daughter Uma Maheshwari found dead in Hyderabad

2

Aamir Khan reacts to 'boycott Bollywood, Laal Singh Chaddha' trends: 'Please watch my films'

3

Before being arrested by ED, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut accused agency of running ‘extortion racket’

4

‘Pawar’s man’ Sanjay Raut in ED custody, then what explains NCP chief's silence?

5

Explained: 7 new districts in West Bengal — how and why are districts created or abolished in India?

Featured Stories

From Matoshree to Mein Kampf and back: What connects Uddhav Thackeray to ...
From Matoshree to Mein Kampf and back: What connects Uddhav Thackeray to ...
India’s response to Sri Lanka and Myanmar crises is a study in contrast. ...
India’s response to Sri Lanka and Myanmar crises is a study in contrast. ...
Explained: 30k kg of drugs destroyed by NCB – what rules govern disposal ...
Explained: 30k kg of drugs destroyed by NCB – what rules govern disposal ...
Explained: How are Army dogs recruited and trained, what duties do they p...
Explained: How are Army dogs recruited and trained, what duties do they p...
Himanta Sarma, BJP's man for all reasons – from Northeast to Maharashtra ...
Himanta Sarma, BJP's man for all reasons – from Northeast to Maharashtra ...
Sufi body seeking PFI ban, radicalism curbs seen in Muslim sections as 'c...
Sufi body seeking PFI ban, radicalism curbs seen in Muslim sections as 'c...
Former Andhra CM NTR's daughter found dead at Hyderabad home

Former Andhra CM NTR's daughter found dead at Hyderabad home

Matoshree to Mein Kampf and back: What connects Uddhav to WWII cartoonist David Low
Opinion

Matoshree to Mein Kampf and back: What connects Uddhav to WWII cartoonist David Low

Seven new districts in Bengal — how and why are districts created
Express Explained

Seven new districts in Bengal — how and why are districts created

From murder accused to actor in 28 films – ex-Armyman’s three decades on the run

From murder accused to actor in 28 films – ex-Armyman’s three decades on the run

The powerful and ubiquitous ED
Opinion

The powerful and ubiquitous ED

'Slander, malicious intent': Delhi HC on Congress leaders' statements against Smriti Irani, daughter

'Slander, malicious intent': Delhi HC on Congress leaders' statements against Smriti Irani, daughter

Explained: 3 reasons why GST collections continue to surge

Explained: 3 reasons why GST collections continue to surge

Youth who died in Thrissur succumbed to monkeypox: Kerala health dept

Youth who died in Thrissur succumbed to monkeypox: Kerala health dept

Aamir Khan reacts to 'boycott Bollywood, Laal Singh Chaddha' trends: 'Please watch my films'

Aamir Khan reacts to 'boycott Bollywood, Laal Singh Chaddha' trends: 'Please watch my films'

After setback from Ahmedabad court, Teesta moves Gujarat HC for bail

After setback from Ahmedabad court, Teesta moves Gujarat HC for bail

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Koffee With Karan Season 7, Ishaan Khatter, Kareena Kapoor
Koffee With Karan Season 7: Ishaan Khatter, Kareena Kapoor and other celebrities who will soon be seen on Karan’s show
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 01: Latest News
Advertisement