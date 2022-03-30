Dia Mirza shares emotional post on step-daughter Samaira’s birthday: ‘Thank you for opening your heart and home to me…’

Actor Dia Mirza took to Instagram and penned an emotional post for step-daughter Samaira on her birthday. In her post, Dia thanked her for ‘opening’ her heart to her and welcoming her into their home. Dia married Samaira’s father Vaibhav Rekhi in 2021, in a private and intimate wedding ceremony. Later that year, the couple welcomed their son, Avyaan.

Dia, who has often shared fun videos with Samaira wrote, “Happy 13th Birthday precious girl! Thank you for opening your heart and home to me like only you could. You are so special Sam and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life learning and growing with you. I love you. Keep spreading your love and light.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dia Mirza Rekhi (@diamirzaofficial)

Speaking about her bond with Samaira from his first marriage, Dia had told indianexpress.com, “Samaira is my baby just as Avyaan is. She is at an age where we can dance, play act, share secrets, and do many activities together. I am so grateful to her for giving me a place in her heart and making me her own.” Dia called motherhood “a long awaited journey”. She added, ‘”Motherhood is the most precious, most powerful experience of love and care. I feel like having a child creates a cellular shift, heightening the understanding of the wonders of life and creation.”

At the time of Vaibhav and Dia’s wedding, his ex-wife Sunaina had opened up about their cordial relationship. “I’m Sunaina Rekhi. You must’ve heard my name, and if not, now it’s all over the news. Yes, my ex-husband has gotten married to Dia and I’ve been getting a lot of DMs and WhatsApps to ask if I’m okay, if Samaira and I are fine. Thank you for feeling I’m your own and for your concern. We are perfectly fine, not just fine, but my daughter is very excited. I saw some videos where she was throwing flowers. It’s a really nice extension for her. We don’t have any family in Bombay, so it’s nice that she has more family. It’s always nice to create more expansion in your lives,” she had said in a video.