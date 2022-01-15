Dia Mirza shares a video of son Avyaan’s playtime: ‘Catch a falling star and put it in your pocket’

Dia Mirza cannot get enough of her son Avyaan, and her new Instagram post is proof. On Saturday, the actor shared a video of her son. In the video, Avyaan is seen enjoying the play gym. Sharing the video, the actor wrote, “Catch a falling star and put it in your pocket.” She also told her fans that Avyaan “loves the handmade crocheted” star, cloud, sun and moon, “made with natural fibres and colours.”

As soon as she shared the video, her friends dropped adorable comments. Lara Dutta wrote that Avyaan is “growing quick.” Amrita Arora, Aditi Rao Hydari, Patralekhaa, Smriti Khanna, Kausar Munir, Soni Razdan and Anita Dogre dropped heart emojis, expressing their love for the little one.

The post comes a day after Dia treated her fans to an epic throwback picture of herself with Lara and Priyanka Chopra. In the picture, the three former beauty queens posed together. Lara had commented, “Three girls with a heart full of dreams and each other to lean on!”

Dia welcomed Avyaan, whose full name is Avyaan Azaad Rekhi, on May 14, 2021. She bid goodbye to 2021 with a heartfelt note in which she expressed gratitude for experiencing motherhood. “Thank you #2021 for making me a Mother. It was year filled with incredible joy, a near death experience, the early birth of our son and some very testing times. But the lessons are well learnt and the gratitude runs deep. The biggest learning – the toughest times don’t last. Breathe. Witness. Surrender. And be grateful. Every single day.”

The actor, who was recently seen in the Netflix series Call My Agent: Bollywood, wrapped up Anubhav Sinha’s Bheed, which sees her sharing the screen space with Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar. “Iss #Bheed ke rooh ki awaaz seedhe insaniyat tak ja pahoncheji. Thank you @anubhavsinhaa for yet another precious experience. Keep telling stories. It’s a picture wrap!” she shared on Instagram.