Dia Mirza says she is ‘having a hard week’, continues to motivate her fans

Actor Dia Mirza often posts messages of positivity on her social media handles. However, Dia on Friday shared with her fans that she has been going through a tough time. She decided to not share the reason behind it.
Dia uploaded a picture of herself and wrote, “Im having a hard week. But staying strong. Because #WeCanDoHardThings If you are having a tough time please breathe through it. And know that you are love.”
Dia Mirza received a lot of support from her followers and colleagues such as Sandhya Mridul and Sophie Choudry.
View this post on Instagram
Dia Mirza recently lost her niece Tanya Kakde in a car accident. The actor in an emotional post had written, “My neice. My child. My jaan. Gone into the light. May you find peace and love wherever you are my darling… you always brought a smile to our hearts and the higher realms will be filled with more light with you dancing, smiling and singing. Om Shanti.”
View this post on Instagram
Subscriber Only Stories
Dia later shared a longer post about how Tanya was very special to her and the kind of bond the two shared.
Maharashtra: As govt signals intent to revive Ratnagiri oil refinery project, opposition groups set to contest local body polls
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha expected to lose Rs 100 cr, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan is his worst performer in 2022
Ranbir Kapoor says pregnant Alia Bhatt 'has phaeloed' in live video, she looks at him in disbelief. Watch
TV actor Nupur Alankar quits industry, takes sanyas: ‘My husband has freed me, I am headed to Himalayas’
Why you should read ‘RBI and Inflation’ or ‘Lord Curzon’Premium
How Maharashtra leaders are reading the Delhi signalsPremium
Opinion | National integration has been weakening in India
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
How quitting a job changed my work-life balance
IIT-Bombay approves partial rollback of fee hike
Delhi HC allows OTT release of Shamshera subject to Yash Raj Films depositing Rs 1 crore
Alex Ferguson called as character witness for Ryan Giggs in trial
IAF deploys fighters, transport assets in Australia for multinational Exercise Pitch Black
South Africa complete innings defeat of England in 1st Test
Russia’s watchdog imposes measures against TikTok, Telegram, Zoom, Discord, Pinterest
Man assaulted, his head shaved on ‘suspicion of theft’ in North Delhi
Non-bailable warrant against controversial godman Nithyananda
Shivpal’s swipe at nephew Akhilesh, via Janmashtami, Kansa
Union Home Secretary Bhalla gets one more year in service, his third extension
‘I don’t like to keep my mouth shut’: Lili Reinhart explains why she criticised Kim Kardashian’s weight loss for Met Gala