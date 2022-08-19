scorecardresearch
Friday, August 19, 2022

Dia Mirza says she is ‘having a hard week’, continues to motivate her fans

Actor Dia Mirza recently lost her niece Tanya Kakde in a car accident.

Dia MirzaDia Mirza shared a cryptic post on her Instagram account. (Photo: Instagram/diamirzaofficial)

Actor Dia Mirza often posts messages of positivity on her social media handles. However, Dia on Friday shared with her fans that she has been going through a tough time. She decided to not share the reason behind it.

Dia uploaded a picture of herself and wrote, “Im having a hard week. But staying strong. Because #WeCanDoHardThings If you are having a tough time please breathe through it. And know that you are love.”

Dia Mirza received a lot of support from her followers and colleagues such as Sandhya Mridul and Sophie Choudry.

Dia Mirza recently lost her niece Tanya Kakde in a car accident. The actor in an emotional post had written, “My neice. My child. My jaan. Gone into the light. May you find peace and love wherever you are my darling… you always brought a smile to our hearts and the higher realms will be filled with more light with you dancing, smiling and singing. Om Shanti.”

Dia later shared a longer post about how Tanya was very special to her and the kind of bond the two shared.

First published on: 19-08-2022 at 09:45:42 pm
