Dia Mirza says everyday is not a ‘laugh’ with step-daughter Samaira, son Avyaan: ‘It’s hard work and super challenging’

Bollywood actor Dia Mirza has opened up about the bond shared by her son Avyaan (1) and her step daughter Samaira Rekhi (13) and called it ‘interesting.’ The actor said that Avyaan’s constant curiosity is something that Samaira understands and also revealed that Avyaan’s favourite song is ‘Strangers In The Night’ by Frank Sinatra.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Dia said, “Vaibhav and I have a full spectrum at home. We have an infant and a teenager, and every emotion is there–the hormones of a teenager and the fascination of an infant discovering the world. It’s really interesting to see how bonded these two are, and how much they love each other. How their eyes and heart lit up in each other’s presence.”

Dia parted ways with her ex-husband Sahil Sangha in 2019. The actor tied the knot with Vaibhav Rekhi in February 2021 in a private ceremony and the couple announced their pregnancy in April 2021. Samaira is Vaibhav’s daughter from his first marriage.

The actor added, “There’s so much about Avyaan’s curiosity that gets Samaira. She keeps saying ‘how does he like old music?’ He loves Strangers In The Night by Frank Sinatra and then Hum Hai Rahi Pyaar Ke by Kishore Kumar. He says ‘Alexa Hum Hain, Alexa Na Na Na’.”

The Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein actor also said that sometimes it gets super challenging. She said, “But, every day is not all laugh. It’s hard work and super challenging. But it’s such a great thing to see their bond, it’s just the best thing in the world.”

On the work front, Dia will next be seen in Anurag Kashyap’s Bheed and Tarun Dudeja’s Dhak Dhak. The actor said, “Good, powerful, and meaningful stories, only make it worth it for being away from my children. So that they can watch it someday and recognise its real value of it.”